During a hearing at CAE, Rodrigo Teixeira and Paulo Picchetti praised the institution's monetary autonomy; will remain until 2027

The Senate plenary approved this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) the nominations for Rodrigo Alves Teixeira It is Paulo Picchetti to the board of directors of B.C. (Central bank). They will assume the positions of director of Relationships, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision and director of International Affairs and Risk Management, respectively, on January 1, 2024 and will have mandates until December 31, 2027.

Voting is secret in the nominations of authorities, however, it is possible to know how many votes in favor and against each nominee received. Rodrigo Alves Teixeira passed with 50 “yes” votes and was rejected by 3 senators. Paulo Picchetti had 53 “yes” votes against 4 “no” votes and one abstention.

During a hearing at the Senate's CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) on November 28, both praised the BC's autonomy, criticized what they consider to be past errors in monetary policy and defended the restructuring of the monetary authority's careers.

Rodrigo Alves Teixeira will replace Maurício Moura as director of Relationships, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision from January 1, 2024. Paulo Piccheti will replace Fernanda Guardado, director of International Affairs and Risk Management.

The President's nominations Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reduced the participation of women at the top level of the monetary authority. In January 2024, there will only be one woman on the BC board: Carolina de Assis Barros (Administration). Find out who the government's nominees are here.

RODRIGO ALVES TEIXEIRA

Rodrigo Teixeira will be the new director of Relationships, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision. He will replace Maurício Moura, who has been BC's Relationship Director since April 2018. Moura is a BC public servant and joined the monetary authority in 2003.

Teixeira has a degree in economic sciences from USP (University of São Paulo). He completed his master's and doctorate degrees at the same institution, concluding in 2007. He took an IMF (International Monetary Fund) course on public debt sustainability. He is currently pursuing a post-doctorate in public administration at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

He entered the Central Bank as an analyst in 2002. He worked as an advisor to the Ministry of Planning and Budget from May to December 2015, with former minister Nelson Barbosa. From 2012 to 2013, he was an economic advisor to the department.

He worked as deputy director of Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) from 2011 to 2012.

He has been a member of groups at the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, and currently at ApexBrasil (Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency). The nominee is a member of the Board of Directors of EMGEA (Asset Management Company).

Teixeira currently works as deputy special secretary of the SAG (Government Analysis Secretariat) of the Civil House. The economist already had experience as a special advisor to the deputy head of the same area, from January to May 2016, during the last months of the government Dilma Rousseff (PT).

The nominee was also a member of the Board of Directors of Ceal (Companhia Energética de Alagoas), from October 2015 to May 2016. He was also part of the Fiscal Council of SPDA (Companhia São Paulo de Desenvolvimento e Mobilização de Ativos). In his academic career, he taught from 2003 to 2009 at USP.

Rodrigo Alves Teixeira was appointed to the Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision Directorate | Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – October 30, 2023

PAULO PICCHETTI

Paulo Pichetti will occupy the directorship of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management. The position is currently occupied by Fernanda Guardado.

Pichetti obtained a master's degree in economics from USP (University of São Paulo) in 1991 and a doctorate from the University of Illinois, in the United States, in 1995. He is a professor at the São Paulo School of Economics at FGV. The focus of his training is on Quantitative Methods in Economics. He works mainly on topics related to strikes, game theory and econometrics.

He coordinates the IPC-S (Weekly Consumer Price Index) at Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He was also a price index coordinator at the Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas.

Picchetti completed his master's degree from 1987 to 1991. His doctorate began in 1991 and ended in 1995. He became a professor at FGV in 2007 and still teaches at the institution.

Paulo Picchetti was appointed to the Directorate of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management | Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – October 30, 2023

INDICATIONS

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadannounced Rodrigo Alves Teixeira It is Paulo Picchetti to the boards of the Central Bank on October 30, 43 days ago.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed 4 directors, in total, to the monetary authority, but has not yet obtained a majority, of 8 directors and 1 president. Read the nominees:

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) is formed by the directors and president of the BC. It defines the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is 12.25% per year. The president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, was the target of criticism from Lula and members of the government due to the level of interest rates.

The head of the Executive will only be able to have a majority in the Copom at the beginning of 2025, when the terms of Otavio Damaso (Regulation), Carolina de Assis Barros (Administration) and the president of the BC, Campos Neto, end. The mandate regime was created in 2021 after a vote in Congress to reduce the influence of the Executive Branch on the monetary authority. Therefore, the mandates are 4 years, but they do not coincide with the change of President of the Republic.



Raphael Ribeiro/BCB – October 27, 2023 Directors at Copom meeting (Monetary Policy Committee)

Each director votes on the monetary policy decision. The majority's choice prevails. The team's composition of 9 people prevents there from being a tie in the monetary policy decision. Directors meet every 45 days to define interest rates. The meetings last 2 days, always on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

According to the calendar, the next meeting will be on December 12th and 13th, 2023 – still with the formation without Rodrigo Teixeira and Paulo Picchetti. Copom's decision is announced on the 2nd day (Wednesday) through a statement on BC page. The minutes of the meeting are published 4 working days after the date of the meetings. That is, on the following Tuesday. know more here.

When setting the Selic rate (Special Settlement and Custody System), the Central Bank buys and sells federal public bonds to keep interest rates close to the value established at the meeting. Selic is the main instrument for controlling the country's official inflation. The IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) measures the country's official rate.