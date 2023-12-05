Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/12/2023 – 22:01

The Senate approved this Tuesday (5) a loan authorization for the city of Maceió in the amount of US$40 million from the Financial Fund for the Development of the Prata Basin (Fonplata). Some neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas suffer from sinking soil and the risk of a mine collapsing due to the exploitation of rock salt by the Braskem petrochemical industry. The Senate Draft Resolution goes to promulgation.

Fonplata is an international development bank formed by Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. According to the project’s rapporteur, senator Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL), the resources will be used to prevent catastrophes and stabilize slopes, which will reduce the number of inhabitants exposed to the risk of landslides.

Fishermen

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, was in Brasília this Tuesday to discuss ways to help the population affected by the eviction of several neighborhoods at risk of collapse. After meeting with the acting president, Geraldo Alckmin, he announced the payment of aid of R$ 2,640 to around 6 thousand fishermen and shellfish gatherers of Alagoas affected by the risk of collapse and collapse of Braskem’s mine 18.

Another request was the creation of a monitoring table, coordinated by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), to ensure that Braskem pays “fair compensation to families”. According to Governor Paulo Dantas, the company purchased properties in the region and also paid R$40,000 in compensation per property. For the governor, the victims were not “fully compensated”.

