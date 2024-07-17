Proposal applies to cities in public calamity due to flooding; goes to presidential sanction

The Senate approved this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) a project to grant IPI exemption (Tax on Industrialized Products) to products of the so-called “White line” for residents of cities affected by floods in Rio Grande do Sul. It will be submitted for presidential approval.

The exemption will apply to stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, washing machines, chairs, sofas, tables and cabinets.

The project was presented in 2023 by the deputies Mary of the Rosary (PT-RS) and Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), but it was voted specifically to help cities affected by floods in Rio Grande do Sul. The vote was symbolic, that is, without recording the votes of each senator.

During the session, senators were in doubt about the wording of the text. project approved by the Chamber opened the possibility of exemption for areas affected by natural disasters throughout Brazil.

The senators’ concern was not to make significant changes to the text so that it would not need to return to the Chamber, which would push the analysis back to August, after the congressmen’s recess.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), spoke out against the wording. He said it would cause damage to the government’s accounts and asked that the project direct the benefit only to cities in Rio Grande do Sul.

“We are going to have a bigger mess, because the entire nation is being exempted from IPI and it doesn’t make sense. The bill will go up in smoke and the government will be wiped out.”he stated.

In the end, senators separated it into 2 sections, one specific for Rio Grande do Sul and another for “areas affected by natural disasters or extreme weather events in the national territory”.

The agreement is for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) veto the 2nd section.