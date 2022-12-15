With the support of the Green Ecologist, PT and PES, Morena tonight approved “Plan B” that weakens the administrative structure of the National Electoral Institute (INE). The controversial package prospered with 69 votes in favor, 53 against and zero abstentions. Two of the votes against were from Morena’s coordinator, Ricardo Monreal, and his ally Rafael Espino.

Without weapons to prevent the assault, the Opposition raised banners to demonstrate the “betrayal of the Homeland” encouraged by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The morenistas were inflamed when the panista Xochitl Galvez She arrived dressed in a dinosaur garter, with which she burst into the plenary session to reveal the return to the past that the controversial electoral package implied with zeal National Palace.

“The dinosaurs are back,” the panista proclaimed from the bowels of the puppet as she went up to the highest tribune.

Those of the opposition ranks agreed that the orchestrated coup was due to the “hatred” that the Tabasco native professes to the electoral referee.

Morena would tie up the votes of the Green Ecologist and the Labor Party after her senators managed to pull back -with a face-to-face negotiation with the Secretary of the Interior- the shield that had originally been suppressed in San Lázaro.

The Opposition considered that there was “a little arrangement” with which the anger that President López Obrador had caused by sheltering the “chiquillada” was diffused.

The approved package annuls the Electoral Professional Service and, with a new statute, merges the structure of the INE and the Local Public Bodies (Oples). The elimination of 760 posts out of a total of 792 civil servants is in the offing. Some 1,200 positions related to field work and the installation of polling stations would be eliminated.

“Do not come to me with the fact that democracy was born in the manger of the 4T. And that Mexico divides its history before and after Jesus Christ was born in Macuspana,” Senator Germán Martínez ironized on the rostrum.

“Bartlett silenced the INE one day. You want to silence it forever,” protested the founder of the plural group, who warned that the temporary structure of the INE was being rented to the Nation’s servers.