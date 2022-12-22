The Senate approved in the 1st round this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) the basic text of the PEC fura-teto without changing the version of the Chamber of Deputies, which reduced the validity of the proposal from 2 years to 1 year and reconfigured the distribution of binding individual amendments to the Budget.

The proposal authorizes the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), breaking the spending ceiling by around BRL 170 billion to fulfill campaign promises.

The main one is to maintain the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 –which, through a billmay once again be called Bolsa Família – and R$ 150 for beneficiary families with children up to 6 years old in 2023.

The text had 63 votes in favor and 11 against. It remains to analyze 1 highlight and vote in the 2nd round. At least 49 votes were needed for approval.

At the 1st shift in the Chamber, on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the score was 331 to 168. 2nd shiftalready in this 4th, there were 331 votes in favor and 163 against the PEC.

Here are the points of the PEC:

🇧🇷 enlarge ” (breaks) the spending ceiling of BRL 145 billion for 1 year;

releases up to R$23 billion in off-cap investments per year starting in fiscal 2022;

increases the constitutional limit of taxable individual amendments (of mandatory payment) to 2% of net current revenue – in 2023, it will be R$ 21.3 billion;

authorizes the general rapporteur of the 2023 Budget to allocate R$ 9.85 billion of the money from the rapporteur’s amendments, overturned by the STF, for discretionary expenses (of free application) of ministries;

releases donations and own income from the spending ceiling to federal universities, scientific institutions and socio-environmental projects.

With the passage added by the deputies who boosts taxable individual amendments, the proposal had to go back to the Senate and, only after the House’s definitive endorsement, can it be enacted. The PEC also halts the progress of the 2023 Budget.

The rapporteur of the ceiling-hole PEC in the Senate, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), read a new opinion welcoming all the changes made by the deputy who had this function in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (Brazil–BA Union). read the full from Silveira’s report (148 KB).

With that, congressmen cut the validity of the item that breaches the ceiling by R$ 145 billion from 2 years to 1 year and also excluded permission for the new government to borrow from international organizations to invest outside the ceiling.

The cost to top up the Auxílio Brasil benefit from R$405 to R$600 and pay an additional R$150 for families with children up to 6 years old is R$70 billion.

But the ceiling-breaking PEC also releases around R$ 100 billion from the fiscal anchor, in addition to the complement to the income transfer program to recompose the budgets of ministries in Lula’s 3rd term at the head of the federal government.

The PEC is the most difficult type of proposal to approve. It needs at least ⅗ of the votes in 2 rounds of voting, in both Houses of Congress – that is, 308 deputies and 49 senators, at least.

Unlike bills, in which the House that authored the proposal has the final word, constitutional amendments are only enacted when there is consensus on the text between the Chamber and the Senate.

In the section of the PEC that allows use forgotten PIS/Pasep resources that were not claimed within a period of 20 years, the Chamber transformed –and the Senate accepted the measure– the amount of the accounts into a source of revenue for the R$ 23 billion in investments outside the ceiling, and no longer an additional expense. The value was deducted, therefore, from the total hole to the fiscal anchor.

Hole calculation review

The calculation of the impact of the proposal by specialist Dalmo Palmeira, adopted by Power360 in the 1st approval of the PEC by the Senate, it considered an expense outside the ceiling of R$ 7.5 billion with Fiocruz’s own revenues. He corrected the amount to BRL 88 million, as stated in the PLOA 2023.

With the change in the section on PIS/Pasep and the revision of Fiocruz’s own revenue calculation, the impact of the PEC outside the ceiling is around R$ 170 billion.

The duration of the proposal was the main point of disagreement between congressmen. In order to convince deputies to approve the ceiling-breaking PEC, Lula’s transition team and Chamber leaders crafted an agreement to reduce the period from 2 years to 1 year.

The arrangement also included a way to compensate for the overthrow of the rapporteur’s amendments by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

​​The 2023 Budget remains blocked while the PEC is not voted on definitively, and will only move forward after its enactment.

Members of Congress need to race against time to approve the Budget at the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) and the National Congress by Thursday (22.Dec). On the 6th (23.dec), the recess of the Legislative begins.

The approval of the proposal represents a political victory for Lula who, despite the stumbles with PT articulators in the Chamber and Senate, managed to approve an amendment to the Constitution in 15 days in the National Congress.

REPORTER’S AMENDMENTS

The version of the ceiling-piercing bill being voted in the Chamber on Tuesday (Dec.20, 2022) turbine the individual splices by 82% and gives each senator BRL 59 million to indicate in the Budget per year, an amount almost twice as high as that of deputies, of BRL 32.1 million.

Until now, each congressman would be entitled to R$ 19.7 million in tax amendments (mandatory payment by the federal government) in 2023. The money is usually sent to works chosen in their electoral bases. In practice, they are resources for making politics, consolidating support and forwarding the re-election itself.

Individual amendments are a fraction of the Budget whose destination each congressman can decide. Everyone is entitled to the same amount, regardless of the political group to which they belong.

The rapporteur’s amendments would add up to R$ 19.4 billion in 2023. They ended up sliced. Around R$9.6 billion went to individual amendments, which jumped from a total of R$11.7 billion to R$21.3 billion.

It is natural that in the Senate, the House that represents the States, the value of individual amendments is higher than that granted to the Chamber.

But most importantly: everyone, deputies and senators, won and profited from this arrangement. They start 2023 with much more guaranteed money than they had before what was widely seen as Lula’s operation with the Supreme Court to eliminate the rapporteur’s amendments.