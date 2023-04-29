The Senate of Mexico approved the issuance of a new General Law on Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovationwhich recognizes the constitutional right of every person to enjoy the benefits of scientific development and technological innovation, as the foundation of public policy.

The senators of the majority block of Morena approved 20 reforms during the early hours of this Saturday.

According to the decree, the new law aims to encourage and promote research, dissemination and development of projects in the humanities, sciences, technologies and innovation, under principles that ensure the technical quality of research, social disposition and the universal access to knowledge, and the cultural adequacy and human and environmental security of its technological applications.

Among the main provisions of the new law, it establishes the creation of the National Council of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovationwhich replaces the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

The human right to science and its relevance for the enjoyment of other fundamental rights are also recognized, and elements, principles and lines of action are established around strategic issues for the development of the country.

The new law establishes that the State must guarantee a favorable environment for the promotion, development and communication of the humanities, sciences, technologies and innovation, and adopt measures that promote the technical quality of research, social disposition and access universal to humanistic and scientific knowledge.

In addition, the federal Government must formulate and publish the Special Program in the field of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation, including the proposals presented by the dependencies and entities of the Federal Public Administration.

The new law establishes the National System of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation to combine the efforts of the Federation, the federal entities, the municipalities and the territorial demarcations of Mexico City for the execution of the strategic and participatory planning instruments of public policy on the matter through concurrent powers.

It is established that the National Council of Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation, in agreement with the governments of the corresponding federal entities, may establish regions that facilitate collaboration, cooperation and articulation between the different levels of government for the development of policies public.

The disappearance of the General Health Council: politics or science?

The decision to eliminate the General Health Council has caused controversy in the Upper House, since the PAN bench points out that this measure puts the lives of millions of Mexicans at risk. For them, ideology and politics will replace science and medicine, which could have fatal consequences.

The General Health Council, which was created in 1943, is a collegiate body in charge of decision-making in public health matters in Mexico. Since its creation, it has been a reference in health decision-making, and its elimination has generated concern among some sectors.

The National Action Party (PAN) has criticized the decision to eliminate the General Health Council and has accused the party in power, Morena, of putting the lives of millions of Mexicans at risk. According to the PAN, this measure could have serious consequences, such as an increase in illnesses and deaths in the country.

The elimination of the General Health Council has generated great controversy in the country, since some sectors believe that this measure is necessary to make the health system more efficient, while others fear that it could have fatal consequences for the population. In any case, the final decision on this issue must be made with the greatest responsibility and taking into account the needs of the population and public health experts.