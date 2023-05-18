Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/17/2023 – 22:17

Share



The Senate approved this Wednesday (17) the name of diplomat Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti for the post of Brazilian ambassador to the United States. She is the first woman appointed to the post. Her nomination had been approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week, after the sabbatine. Today, it was put to a vote in the plenary, where it received 44 votes in favor, one against and one abstention.

Maria Luiza is 69 years old. She entered the diplomatic career in 1976 and graduated in Economic Sciences from the Unified Teaching Association of Brasília in 1978. She also concluded the Diplomat Improvement courses (1982) and Higher Studies (1995). She holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Brasília (UnB).

The diplomat was, among other positions, counselor at the Brazilian embassy in Bolivia; Permanent Representative Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) from 2007 to 2013 and Ambassador of Brazil to Germany from 2013 to 2016. Between 2017 and 2022, she headed the cabinet of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Argentina

The senators also approved diplomat Julio Glinternick Bitelli for the post of Brazilian ambassador to Argentina. There were 42 votes in favor and 2 against, with 3 abstentions. Argentina is one of Brazil’s main political and economic partners.

Julio Glinternick Bitelli was born in Santo André (SP). He holds a law degree from the University of São Paulo and a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. At Itamaraty, he served in posts in Washington (United States), Buenos Aires (Argentina), La Paz (Bolivia), Tunis (Tunisia), Bogotá (Colombia) and Rabat (Morocco), among others.

UN

As for the permanent representation of Brazil at the United Nations (UN), the name of diplomat Sérgio França Danese was approved. He will hold office in New York, United States. The nomination was approved by 40 votes in favor and 2 against, with 1 abstention.

Born in São Paulo (SP), Danese joined the diplomatic career in 1981. Graduated in Literature, he was head of the Brazilian embassy in Algeria, Argentina, Peru and the Republic of Mauritius and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

* with information from the Senate Agency























