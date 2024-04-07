The proposal was approved on April 2 by the Public Security Committee; text goes for analysis at the CCJ

The CSP (Public Security Commission) approved on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) the Senate Bill 206 of 2015which determines that a public official convicted of a crime of corruption must pay a fine of double the amount he embezzled.

The text, proposed by senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), there was a report from the senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) and was approved without changes. Now the text goes to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) for analysis, which will decide definitively.

Under current legislation, in addition to the penalties for crimes committed, fines are calculated by the judge. According to the rapporteur, they are currently limited to R$7.1 million. For her, the value is not enough to stop crime.

“Often this value is negligible considering the damage caused to the treasury as a result of corruption crimes” says Soraya.

The crime of passive corruption occurs when a public agent requests or receives, directly or indirectly, an undue advantage, which may be for him or for another person.

Accepting the promise of such an advantage (even without receiving it) and carrying out the act before assuming public office (but using the role as a pretext) already constitutes a crime.

Crimes against public administration

Still according to the project, the fine will also be applied in the crimes of embezzlement (appropriating value or property due to their position), concussion (demanding an undue advantage from someone due to their role) and insertion of false data into computerized systems public. To this end, the project amends the Penal Code (Decree-Law 2,848, of 1940).

All of these crimes are committed by public officials against the public administration and also carry a prison sentence (detention or imprisonment).

Corruption cases

The senators Hamilton Mourão (Republicans-RS) and Sergio Moro (União-PR) mentioned cases of embezzlement of public funds involving the state-owned Petrobras, investigated as part of the Lava Jato operation. For Moro, corruption is a general problem in Brazilian politics.

“Brazil needs to face the problem of corruption, which does not belong to one government or another… [A corrupção] generates inefficiency in politics. What we saw from these Petrobras directors was that they were more concerned with creating opportunities to generate kickbacks, bribes, than making better decisions for the company”said the former judge.

The senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC) criticized the forgiveness and suspension of fines by the Judiciary in cases of corruption.

In February, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Dias Toffoli suspended the payment of fines of R$ 8.5 billion imposed on the company Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), referring to the leniency agreement signed with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) also within the scope of Lava-Jato.

“If the penalty [punição] is not greater than the loss produced, we are encouraging [o crime]. It is important that there is tough legislation”declared Toffoli.

Participation in event

The commission also approved an external activity to be held on April 11 and 12 in Manaus (AM) for the participation of “Technical Meeting of Public Security Commissions”.

The CSP received an invitation from Unale (National Union of Legislators and State Legislatures), which was presented by application 11/2024from the senator Sergio Petecão (PSD-AC), president of the CSP.

Public hearing

The Public Safety Commission also approved the application 10, 2024by Moro, to hold a public hearing to debate Resolution 487 of 2023 of the National Council of Justice, which established the anti-asylum policy.

The document applies the Law to the judicial and investigative procedures of people with mental disorders 10,216 of 2001which deals with your rights.

The commission also accepted the request 9, 2024by Senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF), to evaluate the implementation of the National Policy for the Search for Missing Persons in 2024, created by Law 13,812 of 2019.

Postponements

The agenda provided for the analysis of the PL (bill) 2,905 of 2022, which tightens rules to prevent prisoners from communicating. But the rapporteur, senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), which is in favor of approval, asked for it to be removed from the agenda.

Among other measures, the text modifies criteria for progression of sentence, creates crimes to hinder communication in prisons and obliges telecommunications service providers to cooperate with signal blocking in prisons.

The proposal analyzed is the substitute for the Chamber of Deputies that modified the PLS (Senate bill) 179 of 2005which had been approved by senators in 2006.

Senators also postponed discussion and voting on the bill 476 of 2023by Damares, which toughens the sentences for crimes committed during temporary release, parole, house arrest or during prison escapes.

The rapporteur, Esperidião Amin, voted in favor, but asked for a postponement to wait for the President of the Republic to sanction or veto the PL 2,253 of 2022which restricts temporary output in the current model.

With information from Senate Agency.