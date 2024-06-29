The date, April 16, refers to the death of diplomat Luiz Martins de Souza Dantas, who worked to save lives during Nazism

The PL (bill) that creates the National Holocaust Remembrance Day, to be celebrated annually on April 16, was approved by the Senate’s CE (Education and Culture Committee) on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

O PL 1,762 of 2024 It was reported by Senator Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG) and now goes to presidential sanction.

The Holocaust refers to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime, which also eliminated political opponents, gypsies, homosexuals, people with disabilities and other minorities.

According to the rapporteur, remembering these victims is essential to ensure that similar atrocities never happen again.

The day chosen for the celebration, April 16, refers to the date of the death of Brazilian diplomat Luiz Martins de Souza Dantas, who acted to save people threatened by the Nazis.

“We must remain vigilant against any form of discrimination, prejudice and violence. The establishment of National Holocaust Remembrance Day is a powerful reminder that history must not be forgotten and that each of us has a role to play in promoting the values ​​of human dignity and mutual respect.”said the rapporteur.

In his assessment, the date will serve to “honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and reflect on the lessons learned from this dark period in history”.

“This day serves as a moment of remembrance and tribute to the 6 million lives lost, including Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, people with disabilities and other groups persecuted by the Nazi regime. The memory of these victims is essential to ensure that similar atrocities are never repeated.”said Carlos Viana.

By remembering the tragedy annually, the senator said, the country will be educating young people about the importance of respecting human rights, tolerance and diversity.

“By dedicating a day to remembrance and reflection, we reaffirm our commitment to historical truth and the need to combat misinformation. This is crucial to preserving the integrity of historical facts and ensuring that future generations have access to the truth.”stated the rapporteur.

Bill 1,762 of 2024 was authored by former deputies Jorge Silva and Sergio Vidigal and was processed in the Chamber as PL 9,179 of 2017. The president of the EC is senator Flávio Arns (PSB-PR).

With information from Senate Agency.