The Federal Senate approved this Wednesday, the 14th, in the first round, by 64 votes in favor and none against, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for the refinancing of municipal debts. The text, reported by the leader of the PL, Senator Carlos Portinho (RJ), foresees a limit for city halls to pay court-ordered debts, an increase in the installment plan for social security debts and an extension of the unlinking of revenues until 2032.

The impact of the PEC on public coffers is R$1.54 billion in 2024; R$1.73 billion in 2025; R$1.86 billion in 2026; and R$1.98 billion in 2027. The estimates, however, leave out 1,561 municipalities that do not present data in the Brazilian Public Sector Accounting and Tax Information System (Siconfi) of the National Treasury. “This is an estimate made under conservative premises and using hypotheses necessary to complement the missing data of 1,561 municipalities in Siconfi”, says the report.

According to the text, agreed with the Ministry of Finance, the term for payment in installments of municipal debts was extended from 240 to 300 months, that is, from 20 to 25 years. In a request made by the economic team, the senator determined that the correction of the value and interest applied to the installments will be made based on the Selic rate. “Therefore, there is simply a reformulation of the financial flow of municipal social security debts, without any change in their present value,” says the report.

The text increases the percentage of unlinked revenues for municipalities in 2025 from 30% to 50%, with the justification of ensuring greater budgetary flexibility. The report also provides for the full unlinking of amounts received as Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration (CFEM), except if the resources are earmarked for expenses, agencies or pension funds. If there are debts with the General Social Security Regime (RPGS) or court-ordered debts, up to 40% of the amount unlinked from CFEM must be earmarked for their payment, “observing any possible installments and the limits established by the PEC”.

Another change made by the senator in his report was in relation to the limit for payment of court orders. In the penultimate version of the text, released in April, there were two ceilings stipulated. Municipalities that had a stock of outstanding court orders below 15% of Net Current Revenue (RCL) would have a limit of 2% of RCL for court orders. Those that had a stock between 15% and 30% of RCL would have a ceiling of 4% of RCL.

In the report released this Wednesday, Portinho created a new “ladder”. City halls with stocks below 2% of the RCL will have a limit of 1% of the RCL for paying court orders. Those with stocks of 2% to 10% of the RCL will have a limit of up to 2% of the RCL with court orders. Those with stocks of 10% to 20% of the RCL will have a limit of 4% of the RCL. Finally, those with stocks of 20% to 30% will have a limit of 6% of the RCL with court orders.

The rapporteur also established that city governments that do not carry out a pension reform in their own regimes by the end of 2026 will come into force from 2027 “the same rules as the social security regime for federal government employees”.

In response to the request from the Ministry of Finance, the rapporteur also included the proposal to unlink funds from the Executive Branch of the Union to finance projects related to tackling, mitigating and adapting to climate change.