04/09/2024 – 21:11

The Senate approved, by 44 votes to 25, an amendment to the bill on the fuel of the future that benefits the solar energy sector. The amendment was presented by the PSD leadership and involved an amendment presented by Senator Irajá (PSD-TO).

The amendment “equalizes the 30-month deadline for mini-generators to begin injecting energy, regardless of any source.” The initial text of the project did not foresee any benefit of this type for the solar energy sector.

The author of the amendment claimed that “those seeking mini solar energy generators are underprivileged and discouraged from making investments, as the reduced 12-month term for this modality may make it impossible to meet the legal requirement and, consequently, cause them losses”.

The rapporteur of the project, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), was against the change in the text. He justified that the best way to discuss this benefit to the solar energy sector would be through another project, and not this one about the fuel of the future.

“I am not unaware of it, but I think that the way for us to make the necessary corrections to other energy sources that have more flexible deadlines is not through this bill. And we would appropriately identify with Senator Irajá’s idea and, more than that, be able to prove sources that give due support to it,” he argued.