The Senate approved today (6) a bill (PL) that makes the creation of comprehensive care centers for patients with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) mandatory in the Unified Health System (SUS). This obligation is due to the creation of the National Policy for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with ASD, provided for in the project. The text goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill determines that the SUS provides comprehensive care to the health needs of people with ASD. Comprehensive care includes early diagnosis, multiprofessional care and access to medicines and nutrients. The care centers for people with ASD will facilitate these patients’ access to the SUS and should contribute to increasing the services provided, according to an assessment by the Senate Human Rights Commission.

The project originated from a suggestion received by the e-citizenship tool, of popular participation in the Senate.

The author of the suggestion, citizen Irene Jucá, is the mother of a person with ASD. “This is a demonstration that being a citizen is not just living in society, but transforming that society. And you transform society when you fight, when you demand from your politicians, your rulers, the realization of their rights. Congratulations to this suggestion and to this mother”, said the project’s rapporteur, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES).

