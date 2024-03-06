Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 19:08

The Senate approved this Wednesday, 6th, a bill that guarantees the payment of an Additional Specialization and Qualification to employees of the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The bonus will be up to 30%, depending on postgraduate studies and professional training programs for the agency's employees.

The proposal, presented in 2015, was approved in the last session of 2023 by the Chamber of Deputies. The text was approved this Wednesday morning by the Senate's Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) and went directly to the plenary. The text now goes to presidential sanction.

This new bonus for TCU employees has already had its impact calculated in the 2024 Annual Budget Law – it represents around R$48 million.

The text establishes that employees with a doctorate will be entitled to an additional 15%. Those with a master's degree, 10%. Those with a lato sensu postgraduate degree, 6%. There are also bonuses for professionals with post-doctoral educational activities, for graduation, for professional certifications and for training actions offered by TCU. The added percentage of the additional, however, cannot exceed 30%.

The bonus was highlighted by the TCU as a necessity to retain qualified civil servants in court. The justification, as has been happening at the Central Bank nowadays, for example, was that good staff were leaving their positions because of salary gaps and the absence of this additional amount.

“In this context of such diverse specialties, there is a growing importance of intangible assets as a means of attracting and, above all, maintaining qualified professionals committed to the institution”, stated the then president of TCU, Augusto Nardes, in the presentation of the project, in 2015.