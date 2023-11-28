Project changes the rules for approval and marketing of products used in the agricultural sector; goes to presidential sanction

The Federal Senate approved in a symbolic vote this Tuesday (November 28, 2023) the PL (bill) that modifies the rules for the approval and marketing of pesticides, products used in the agricultural sector to protect and increase production. The text had already been approved by senators, but was modified by the Chamber of Deputies and needed to be analyzed again. Now, it goes to the president for sanction Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), rapporteur of the proposal, tried in recent weeks to build a middle ground between the agribusiness bench in Congress and the desires of more environmentalist sectors of the Lula government. With approval, the 1989 Pesticides Law will be repealed and the rules for approving and marketing these chemical products will be made more flexible. Here is the full report (PDF – 416 kB).

Senators rejected some changes made by deputies. One of them allowed automatic temporary authorization for new pesticides. The mechanism is used by member countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). This was overturned by the senators.

The approved text establishes that pesticides and similar products can only be researched, produced, exported, imported, marketed and used if they are approved by a federal body.

The initiative sets a deadline of 2 years for the approval of new products. The request for approval of new products will be made through the Unified Information, Petition and Electronic Assessment System, which, according to the senators, will facilitate the processing and access of the bodies responsible for analysis to scientific studies that prove the safety of use.

The Ministry of Agriculture will be responsible for registering pesticides and monitoring them. The Ministry of the Environment will register environmental control products. The Ministry of Health will support the procedures of both ministries.

This was another change made by Contarato in the text approved by the deputies. In the Chamber, powers were concentrated with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The rapporteur also removed from the project the part that changed the nomenclature “pesticides”as defined in the Constitution, to “pesticides and environmental control products and the like”.