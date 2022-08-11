In a symbolic vote, the Senate Plenary approved on Wednesday (Aug 10) a project that facilitates access to contraception. The text determines a maximum period of 30 days for the availability of contraceptive methods, reduces the minimum age for voluntary sterilization and allows this procedure to be carried out following childbirth. O PL 1,941/2022which goes to presidential sanction, also excludes from the legislation the need for express consent of both spouses for sterilization.

Authored by the deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), the project was approved in the form of the senator’s report Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB), who replaced Senator Margareth Buzetti (PP-MT) in the role. The project was carried out in conjunction with the PL 5,832/2019of the senator Jorge Kajuru (We can-GO), which deals with the same topic.

The proposition modifies the Family Planning Law (Law 9,263/1996) by reducing from 25 to 21 the minimum age, in men and women of full civil capacity, to undergo a voluntary sterilization procedure. The age limit is not required for those who already have at least 2 living children.

The text maintains a minimum period of 60 days between the manifestation of the will and the act of sterilization. It innovates, however, by allowing women to undergo surgical sterilization during the period of childbirth and by revoking a provision of Law 9,263 that makes the express consent of both spouses mandatory for the procedure to be performed.

The waiver of the spouse’s consent for sterilization, as mentioned by the rapporteur, has already been the subject of debate in the House in initiatives such as the PLS 107/2018of the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP-Net), and the PL 2,889/2021, also by Nilda Gondim. The 2 projects have already been approved in the Senate and are awaiting analysis by the Chamber of Deputies.

Nilda highlighted the high effectiveness of surgical sterilization as a permanent contraceptive method. As for the age reduction for the procedure, she assessed that the SUS (Unified Health System) is fully capable of providing adequate information for making conscious decisions.

“Approval of the project will make Brazil’s legislation in line with that of countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Argentina and Colombia, which, in the case of capable people, prohibit the sterilization of minors only.,” he noted in his report.

For the congresswoman, permission for tubal ligation during childbirth will increase access to the method and prevent the woman from undergoing two hospitalizations, which reduces the risk of surgical complications and the occupancy rate of hospital beds.

DISCUSSION

Margareth Buzetti had issued a report favorable to the project, but was replaced in the report in a decision taken on Tuesday (9.Aug). In plenary, she criticized the way in which the replacement was made, without prior notice from the president of the Senate, but defended the approval of the text.

“This is our guideline. It’s a female agenda, and that’s what matters. Let’s approve it today, God willing, but we need respect“, said.

Presiding over the session, Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) clarified that the replacement followed the rite of the Senate: when there are 2 projects with the same content in both legislative houses and the Senate receives a proposal from the Chamber, the senator who has presented a similar project is appointed rapporteur.

the senator Mara Gabrielli (PSDB-SP) praised the waiver of the spouse’s prior consent for sterilization, assessing that this restrictive behavior was a way of encouraging domestic violence and an attack on women’s reproductive autonomy. She cited statistics “alarming” about the lack of family planning.

“55% of pregnancies in Brazil are unplanned. Even more serious: teenage pregnancy rates are high, affect black and poorer girls more often, and lead to school dropout.”, he lamented.

In the same vein, Senator Guimarães Oriovist (Podemos-PR) highlighted the independence of women to decide about their bodies and their lives, without authorization from anyone. the senator Roberth Bringel (União-MA) cited the difficulties for the poorest women to achieve postpartum sterilization.

‘HARMONY’

the senator Guaracy Silveira (Avante-TO) expressed its opposition to the revocation of the express consent of the 2 spouses for sterilization. For him, the end of this consent conflicts with the constitutional terms on the guarantee of family harmony.

“We can in no way preach disaggregation“, said.

In response, Nilda Gondim reiterated the terms of the project, which, according to her, guarantee women the right to decide what they want for their lives. “Let her inform her partner, her husband. Anyway, she has the right to decide if she wants to use the contraceptive method”, he argued.

the senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) added, arguing that family harmony “it has to be on both sides”. According to her, “forcing women to have more children, not being able to use contraceptives, totally distorts the bill: the right to choose to have children or not”.

For Guaracy Silveira, who did not present suppressive prominence due to deadline exhaustion, an improved wording would prevent the project from becoming unconstitutional. He declared that the House must not lend itself to creating any “bone of contention” in the wedding.

Eliziane Gama, on the other hand, opined that the project repeals legislation of an unimaginable nature in the 21st century and cited civil rights that gradually could be enjoyed by women without their husbands’ authorization.

FAMILY PLANNING

The Senate president also celebrated the approval of the proposal. At the twitter, Rodrigo Pacheco highlighted that, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), the adequate use of contraceptive methods contributes to the prevention of health risks related to unwanted pregnancy.

“It also contributes to the reduction of infant mortality, improves access to information on family planning and contributes to the country’s development.”, wrote Pacheco.

With information from Senate Agency.