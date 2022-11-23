Federal judges also went through a sabbatical at the Casa Alta CCJ; the 2 were appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro

The Senate plenary approved this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) the nominations of the judges Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sergio Domingues to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). They will replace ministers Napoleão Nunes Maia Filho and Nefi Cordeiro, respectively.

Appointed by the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 were questioned on the morning of this Tuesday by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Senate. Azulay Neto highlighted his performance at the head of the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), especially in the implementation of the electronic process.

He also claimed to be a judge with a profile “guarantor”that is, defender of fundamental rights and procedural guarantees. “I am what the doctrine calls a guarantor judge, committed to compliance with the Constitution and the uncompromising defense of individual rights and guarantees and the protection of citizens from possible excesses by the State”, declared.

Domingues stated that the “dialogue between powers” is fundamental for the strengthening of institutions and democracy: “The judge acts to preserve the stability of the Republic. We bear in mind that each power alone can do much, but not everything. There are limits to the performance of each of the powers, and we are aware of this in our daily activities and in inter-institutional dialogue”🇧🇷

Messod Azulay Neto is the current president of TRF-2. University professor and judge since 2005, he is the author of several books in the field of law. Your indication (MSF 73/2022) had Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) as rapporteur. There were 61 votes in favor, none against and two abstentions.

Paulo Sérgio Domingues has been a judge at TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region) since 2014 and was president of Ajufe (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil). Your indication (MSF 74/2022) had Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) as rapporteur. In all, there were 57 votes in favor and 2 against, with 3 abstentions.

ABOUT STJ

The STJ was created by the Federal Constitution of 1988, replacing the former Federal Court of Appeals. It is the Court responsible for standardizing the interpretation of federal law throughout Brazil. It is responsible for the final solution of civil and criminal cases that do not involve constitutional matters or specialized justice.

