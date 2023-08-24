In May, Lula raised the minimum wage to R$1,320; offshore taxation was removed from the text and will be sent as a project

The Senate approved this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the provisional measure (MP 1,172/2023) which readjusted the minimum wage to BRL 1,320.00. The final text of the MP also included updating the Income Tax table, which now has exemption for those earning up to BRL 2,640.00.

The text was approved in the Senate by symbolic vote. Now, proceed to sanction –the text has already been approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (Aug 23). The MP would expire on Monday (28.Aug). Here’s the full of the approved text (418 KB).

The MP included in its text the policy of valuing the minimum wage. The new calculation for the readjustments will consider 2 of the most important economic indicators: the inflation (change in prices compared to the previous year) and the GDP (variation of economic activity in the previous 2 years).

The PL made a highlight in this section to remove the minimum wage appreciation policy from the MP. For the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), this part of the text would imply increasing public spending and it would be better for the topic to be discussed year by year.

In the Senate, the text was reported by the leader of the Government in the House, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA). He defended the text and the appreciation of the minimum wage and was against Marinho’s highlight. “It will imply a real gain every year [no salário mínimo]”, said Wagner. “[Sem a política] we will return to the situation that I have just described in 2022, that the minimum wage does not even cover the value of the basic food basket“.

After the discussion, Marinho withdrew from the highlight, but stressed “concern about the tax issue“.

The federal government paid BRL 1,302 to those who receive the minimum pension in January, February, March and April. The benefit passed to BRL 1,320 From may.

In 2022, the value was R$ 1,212. It rose to R$1,302 on January 1st, up 7.4% considering the value of the previous year. With the readjustment to R$ 1,320, the increase became 8.9%.

The cost of raising the minimum wage to BRL 1,302 in 2023 would be BRL 36 billion. With an increase of R$ 18 in wages as of May, the estimated additional expenditure is R$ 40.8 billion for the Union.

The minimum wage impacts public spending because it represents the floor of social security benefits, such as retirement, pensions and aid.

OFFSHORE TAXATION

By agreement, it was removed from the text of the MP’s rapporteur on the minimum wage in the joint committee, deputy Merlong Solano (PT-PI), the taxation of offshore. This taxation of financial investments abroad will be resubmitted by the government as a bill with constitutional urgency – it will need to be voted on within 45 days.

In addition to offshores, the government will also send a new MP to tax exclusive funds (onshores). Taxation must compensate for updating the IR table.

The update of the IR table and the taxation of offshores were foreseen in the MP1,171 of 2023, but were incorporated into the report on the measure on the readjustment of the minimum wage. The original MP would expire on Sunday (27.Aug).

Read more about the topic: