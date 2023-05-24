House plenary validates President Lula’s nominees for diplomatic posts abroad

The Senate approved this Tuesday (23.May.2023) the name of 3 more Brazilian representatives in embassies. The approved nominees will be Brazilian ambassadors to the United Kingdom, Cuba and Israel.

Here are the names approved in the Senate plenary this Tuesday (May 23):

Antonio de Aguiar Patriota – Embassy of Brazil in the United Kingdom;

– Embassy of Brazil in the United Kingdom; Frederick Solomon Duke Estrada Meyer – Brazilian embassy in Israel; It is

– Brazilian embassy in Israel; It is Christian Vargas – Embassy of Brazil in Cuba.

The new Brazilian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Antônio de Aguiar Patriota, was approved with 46 votes in favor and 8 against. There was even a senator who abstained. The new Brazilian ambassador to Cuba, Christian Vargas, had 41 votes in favor and 4 against, in addition to two abstentions.

During the election of Frederico Salomão Duke Estrada Meyer for the Israeli embassy, ​​the Senate floor was already empty. Even so, with the minimum of 41 present reached, it was approved by 35 votes, against 4 and 2 abstentions.

On May 18, the Senate plenary already definitively approved 8 names nominated by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Names have been confirmed for embassies in the United States, Argentina, France, Egypt, the United Nations, the Vatican and India.

The chosen one by the government for Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, will be the 1st woman to head the Brazilian embassy in the United States.

With the new batch of names for posts abroad, the Senate has already approved 11 names nominated by the Lula government.

“GOVERNMENT CLEAN”

The pace follows that of approvals by the CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense), led by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The movements are part of a “clean” in the list of Brazilian diplomats and representatives to replace the former president’s choices Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The assessment of government supporters is that, with the attempt to reposition Brazil in relations with other countries since the beginning of the Lula government, changes are priorities.