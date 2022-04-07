The Senate approved four nominations by President Jair Bolsonaro for the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and should approve the fifth name this Thursday, 7. The names were forwarded by the Planalto this week, after a division of positions between allies of the government and parliamentarians.

One of the names approved is Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa Neto for the agency’s general directorate. He is linked to the MDB and received the seal of approval from the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, appointed as the main sponsor of the appointment.

The Senate also approved the nominations of Hélvio Neves Guerra, sponsored by the MDB, and Ricardo Lavorato Tili and Fernando Mosna, directors linked to Senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RR), Bolsonaro’s ally in the Senate.

For tomorrow, the vote on the nomination of Agnes Maria da Costa, head of the Special Advisory on Regulatory Affairs at the MME, is left, seen as a technical choice and linked to the government for the agency.

