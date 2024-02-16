Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 20:30

The Federal Senate appealed the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that established free public transport on election days, effective in this year's election. The appeal signed last Friday, 9th, asks that public policy be debated by parliamentarians, and not imposed by the Judiciary. If free of charge is maintained, Casa Alta defends that the benefit be paid for by the Electoral Court, therefore, at no cost to States and municipalities.

For the Senate, the decision did not take into account important elements for free services to become a reality. For example, it is not clear in the STF's deliberation what the dialogue between municipalities and transport concessionaires will be like. “Without a clear source of financing, such a decision could lead to cuts in other essential areas or an increase in public debt, affecting the future solvency of the entity and its ability to invest in priority areas.”

“As can be seen, free public transport policies cause a significant shock to municipal finances and can result in explosive increases in fares paid by passengers […]. The exemption to be applied automatically in 2024 will cause economic and financial imbalance in contracts between federal entities and transport companies”, says another excerpt.

The appeal was signed by the coordinator of the Advisory and Technical Studies Center, Gabrielle Tatith Pereira, by the deputy attorney general for Litigation, Fernando Cesar Cunha, and by the attorney general of the Senate, Thomaz Gomma de Azevedo.

In October last year, the STF plenary unanimously determined that public transport would be free on election days. Furthermore, the Court decided that the fleet be made available in full.

During the judgment on this issue, the president of the STF, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, said that the tariff causes “great electoral exclusion” in the country and prevents poorer people from exercising their right to vote. He also stated that it is unconstitutional for states and municipalities to refuse to provide free transportation.