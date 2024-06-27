Senator Renan Calheiros and deputy Lucas Redecker, who head the Foreign Relations Committee of their Houses, defended democracy

The presidents of the Foreign Relations committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Lucas Redecker (PSDB-RS) and Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), respectively, repudiated this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia.

Through X (formerly Twitter), Calheiros stated that he hoped “tough, energetic and immediate decisions by international organizations”. Redecker already said that “political changes” should be given “by society as a whole and through free elections”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

At 3:57 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26), the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce (Movimiento al Socialismo, left), announced the coup attempt after armored vehicles and military personnel parked on the corners of Plaza Murillo, where the Quemado Palace, seat of the Bolivian Presidency, and the Plurinational Legislative Assembly are located, in the city of La Paz.

The movement was led by general Juan José Zúñiga, former commander of the Bolivian Army dismissed on Tuesday (June 25) after criticizing former Bolivian president Evo Morales. To journalists, Zúñiga he said that the military sought “restore democracy” and called for the immediate release of political prisoners.

Images released on social media showed the moment a tank hit the entrance to the presidential palace in La Paz.

The anti-democratic uprising of some units of the Bolivian Army deserves the most energetic repudiation. My unconditional support to President Luis Arce and I call for the firm defense of democracy. Let us not allow the will of the people to be overwhelmed.

In another record, the Bolivian president appeared facing General Zúñiga outside the palace.

Moment when the president of Bolivia face military coup plotters. Arce ordered the Gral. Juan José Zúñiga replenishes forces immediately

Arce changed the command of the Army because of the coup attempt. Next to the president at Palácio Quemado, the new commander, José Wilson Sánchez, ordered the troops to retreat. “I ask, I order that all personnel who are mobilized must return to their units”he declared.

Around 7pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26), the soldiers began to leave Murillo Square.