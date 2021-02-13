On Saturday, the United States Senate acquitted Donald Trump of the charge of inciting an insurrection for the assault on the Capitol that a mob of his followers carried out on January 6 in order to boycott the confirmation of Joe’s electoral victory. Biden. 57 of the 100 members of the upper house (all 50 Democrats and seven Republicans) voted the guilty verdict, but fell short of the two-thirds majority (67) required for conviction. 43 Republicans voted against. Never a trial for impeachment it had drawn so much support from members of the accused’s party. This process leaves the figure of Trump sentenced for history and exhibits the fracture he has created in the Republican Party.

The United States concluded impeachment most unusual of the four experienced so far, one in which the senators acted as both jurors and witnesses and, to a large extent, victims. That same room where the case was tried was, in turn, the object of the siege that day, the scene of the crime. The trial took place with the country still shaken by the assault that took place just over a month ago, which claimed the lives of five people, and which left the world speechless and American pride wounded. Trump has become the first president to go through a procedure like this twice and the first to do so outside the White House. This process had something of a national catharsis, also a message abroad, but the purge has not resulted in a conviction.

The trial by the second impeachment a Donald Trump has reached his final stretch this Saturday with unforeseen turns of script. The public statement of a Republican congresswoman on Friday night, damaging to the former president, changed the pace of the Democratic impeachment, which asked to call her to testify, which was going to delay the outcome. They finally agreed to include their statement as evidence and avoid the subpoena. The parties then went on to present their final arguments in the Senate and the vote on the verdict has been expected throughout the day. Trump is accused of incitement to insurrection for the assault on the Capitol by hundreds of his followers. The Republican retained sufficient support to be acquitted, but the process has evidenced the erosion of his figure for his party and for history.

“Trump must be condemned for the safety of our people and our democracy,” emphasized Democrat Jamie Raskin, leader of the so-called managers of the impeachment, the group of congressmen of the House of Representatives to act as prosecutors in the trial that takes place in the Senate. Republicans argued that the impeachment it does not make sense, beyond Trump’s responsibility in the assault, since it is a mechanism designed for presidents and he is no longer in the White House. The prosecution emphasized, however, that it was necessary to enable him to prevent him from taking up any position in the future, and warned that leaving his behavior unpunished sets a dangerous precedent for any government.

The trial, which began last Tuesday, has thoroughly addressed the violent attack of January 6 and the words with which Trump incited those who attended his rally in Washington that same day, but the fourth impeachment In the history of the United States, it has not only judged the former president for his role in those hours, it also does so for having torpedoed the peaceful transition of power and having tried to violate the will that the Americans expressed at the polls in the presidential elections of the November 3. For months, the Republican agitated the hoax of fraud, dismissed by justice, pressured legislators not to recognize Biden and encouraged civil mobilization. The day that Congress was to certify the victory of the Democrat, after a speech in which he encouraged them to “fight like hell,” violence broke out. Five people died. “Trump deliberately betrayed us,” said Congressman David Cicilline, another of the prosecutors.

Democrats have emphasized his behavior while the siege was taking place to try to show that Trump was aware of what his harangues had caused. In other words, the main argument of the defense was not valid, which consisted in the fact that the republican’s words did not suppose a literal call to violence or the commission of crimes, but was part of a “habitual political rhetoric” protected by the law. First Amendment of the Constitution, which enshrines freedom of expression. This is the angle of the trial that went red hot on Friday night and prompted the round trip on the subpoena of witnesses.

On Friday, Jaime Herrera Beutler, who is one of the Republicans who voted in favor of proceeding to the impeachment in the House of Representatives (previous phase of the procedure), confirmed to the media in writing that the Republican leader of that House, Kevin McCarthy, had told him a conversation between him and Trump in the middle of the assault, that January 6, in the that the president had sided with the vandals. According to the congresswoman, McCarthy told her that he had called Trump to ask him to encourage his followers to stop the insurrection and that he replied: “Well, it seems they are more upset with the election than you.” The former president was at that time furious with his party colleagues who did not support him in his hoaxes about electoral fraud and wanted to go ahead with Biden’s certification.

When Trump learned of the attack on Congress and how he reacted to it are the elements that also focused the trial session on Friday afternoon, since, for the prosecution, they constitute overwhelming evidence of the possible collusion of the then president of the United States with the attackers in Congress.

With the matter on the table, Raskin claimed this Saturday the opportunity to subpoena Herrera Beutler to testify. The Senate approved it with a 55-45 majority, as five Republican senators joined 50 Democrats in this endeavor. These are the four critics of Trump who are expected to vote to condemn him (Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse) and one of the former president’s allies, Linsey Graham. Hours later, however, they reached an agreement to avoid it.

No number for a conviction

The guilty verdict seemed difficult. It requires the support of 67 of the 100 senators, who serve on the jury, which means that 17 Republicans should join with the Democrats in convicting the former president. Two preliminary votes, on previous aspects, indicate that the accounts do not come out. The leader of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, informed his party colleagues this Saturday morning that he would vote on the exoneration in what he defined as “very tight.” McConnell had blamed Trump for the assault, but in the final vote he hides in the fact that the tycoon is no longer president and, if he has committed a crime, he can be prosecuted in ordinary justice. “The Constitution makes it perfectly clear that the criminal conduct of a president can be prosecuted once he leaves office,” he said in his letter.