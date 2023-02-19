Senaldi: “I don’t have to call my wife to find out if there’s dinner, it’s safe”. Concita De Gregorio’s reply

“The wives who prepare dinner, one thing …” So Concita De Gregorio replied to an unfortunate joke by the co-director of Libero Pietro Senaldi, a guest yesterday on In Onda. During the episode dedicated to the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, with the presence of Elly Schlein in the studio, Senaldi criticized her dem deputy for her ties to the nomenclature of the Democratic Party.

“It is true that no one asked him for the seat of the people depicted yesterday, but because there is no need,” said the journalist, referring to those in the dem nomenclature who support the former vice president of Emilia Romagna, who had previously assured that I have not received requests for positions or appointments from “anyone”. “I don’t need to call my wife to find out if there’s dinner, it’s sure there is dinner. If I go to another party, I call and say do you have dinner?” he added. A comparison welcomed with embarrassment by the conductors.

“Well you can cook too though, no kidding”, David Parenzo answered first. “Let’s say, this would open up a field of Senaldi discussions that I don’t want to enter”, replied De Gregorio. “Luckily Porec is very disciplined, he is really well educated. One cooks one’s own supper… wives who prepare supper are one thing”.