The most anticipated competition returns to Colombian television screens: 'Challenge XX' A new season began that promised high doses of action, drama and new romances. In this edition, the popular superhuman competition It is named in honor of its 20 years on the air.. Discover in this note how the teams and competitions that turned the houses of Alfa Omega, Beta and Gamma upside down HERE.

When is the premiere of 'Desafío XX'?

Through their social networks, Snail Television announced the premiere of the new season of this emblematic competition. 'Desafío' will begin its twentieth edition on April 1, 2024, season that will be named 'Challenge XX'.

“Twenty years ago, the first Colombian reality show in history was created, which convinced the celebrities of the time to give life to 'Desafío', a program that became a legend where not only the beaches crossed borders around the world, but also “a new race of superhumans was created,” the television signal reported.

What day and at what time does the new season of 'Desafío XX' start?

The premiere of 'Desafío XX' is scheduled for April 1, 2024. The appointment to meet the new participants and the challenges is set for 8:00 p.m.

Desafío 2024 has several teams fighting for a big prize. Photo: Caracol TV

Where to see 'XX Challenge' LIVE? Look the premiere of the new season

This Monday, April 1, starting at 8:00 pmyou can follow all the incidents of the grand premiere of 'Desafío XX' HERE and through TV snail.

Who are the participants of 'Desafío 2024'?

Various theories have been spread on social networks about the new participants of 'Desafío XX'. Some suggest that it will be a meeting between former competitors from previous seasons.

Meanwhile, other versions propose that it will serve as a stage for the presentation of new superhumans along with prominent participants from the past.

Although the identity of those selected to participate in the game has not yet been revealed, it was reported that competitors from all regions of Colombia have been chosen to take part in this challenge.

In addition, Tarzana former emblematic competitor of the production, pointed out that among the participants there will be two men who stand out for their notable careers: Olympic and Oscar Lopezthe latter recognized for overcoming numerous 'death challenges'.

'Desafío 2024': who were the winners of the 'Desafío The Box 2023' edition?

After a close 2023 season, these four finalists arrived at the final chapter of 'Desafío The Box': Sensei, Yan, Guajira and Aleja. Despite the tough competition shown by their rivals, finally, the winners of 1.4 billion pesos were Sensei and Aleja. Relive this crucial episode HERE.

Aleja and Sensei were proclaimed winners of 'Desafió The Box'. Photo: Challenge

'Desafío XX' LIVE: who is the new presenter?

María Fernanda Aristizábal, originally from Armenia, stands out in the field of modeling. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Colombia when representing the department of Quindío.

