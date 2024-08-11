Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 13:07

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, reported that it will notify the airline Voepass after the crash of an aircraft on Friday, the 9th, in the municipality of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

In a statement released this Sunday, the 11th, Senacon said that it will order the company to “expand communication channels with the victims’ families”. According to the department, the current system has not been sufficient.

“According to reports, the company only made one customer service channel available, which was not enough to meet the requests of those seeking information,” says the Senacon statement. “Given this situation, Senacon will adopt this and other necessary measures to ease the pain of the victims’ families and friends.”

According to the Secretariat, the notification will occur on Monday, the 12th. Voepass was responsible for the trip of the ATR-72-500 plane, which was leaving the city of Cascavel, in Paraná, for Guarulhos Airport. The crash of the aircraft left 62 dead, including 58 passengers and four crew members.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragedy. The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), an agency of the Brazilian Air Force, is yet to evaluate the recordings from the black boxes. As shown by Statethe FAB expects that the 1st report on the accident in Vinhedo will be released within a month.