Investigation takes place after increase in complaints; 17 operators and 4 health associations will have to provide clarifications

A Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) notified 17 health plan operators and 4 health associations to provide clarifications on unilateral cancellations of contracts. The investigation, according to the entity, was motivated by the significant increase in complaints registered in the systems consumer.gov.br It is ProConsumer.

“Although companies responded and highlighted the legality of unilateral cancellations in collective business or membership contracts, as well as in situations of default in individual or family contracts, many did not provide sufficient data for a complete analysis, so additional information was requested,” said Senacon.

The secretariat added that the questions include:

the number of unilateral contract cancellations/terminations in 2023 and 2024;

the reasons alleged to justify such procedures; how many beneficiaries were undergoing treatment;

how many beneficiaries require ongoing health care or assistance;

how many are elderly or have global developmental disorders; and

what is the age range of the beneficiaries.

Response

“In response to the notification, some operators stated that the cancellations occurred in collective and corporate contracts and were not directed at vulnerable people. Others, such as MedSênior, argued that the cancellations were carried out in accordance with current legislation.”said the secretary. “They also stated that the terminations and cancellations only occurred after attempts to renegotiate debts and prior notification to customers.”

According to the secretariat, “Omint and Prevent Senior denied having made unilateral cancellations without reason. Bradesco Saúde emphasized that contractual terminations strictly comply with the conditions of group policies, ensuring advance and reasoned communication to policyholders. HapVida and Notredame Médica mentioned following the regulations of the ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar] regarding communication and portability of plans.”

Among the operators that confirmed the cancellations, Assim Saúde, according to Senacon, reported the termination of 41 contracts due to contractual default.

The termination affects 2,652 beneficiaries – including patients undergoing ongoing treatment, the elderly and people with global developmental disorders. “Care Plus and VisionMed also detailed the procedures adopted in their collective agreements, respecting the specific clauses and regulations of the ANS”.

In a note, the secretariat reported that it continues to monitor the situation and “evaluating the appropriate measures to protect the interests of affected consumers”. One of the planned actions is to hold a public hearing to discuss the issue.

Understand

In May, the ProConsumidor system recorded 231 complaints about cancellations/rescissions of health plans. In National Sindec (National Consumer Defense Information System), there were 66 occurrences and, on the consumer.gov.br platform, 1,753 complaints about unilateral cancellations of contracts.

At the time, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security assessed that the volume of complaints indicated growing concern among consumers, especially those in vulnerable situations, such as patients undergoing ongoing treatment for serious conditions, including cancer and autism.

In addition to the Ministry of Justice’s systems, the ANS recorded a significant increase in the number of NIPs (Preliminary Investigation Notifications). According to the department, the notifications were made based on the Consumer Protection Code and Article 5 of the Constitution, which ensures consumer protection as a fundamental right and principle of the economic order.

With information from Brazil Agency