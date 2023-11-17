Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice imposed a fine of R$150,000 per day on the company that owns Facebook

A Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Securityimposed on Thursday (November 16, 2023) a fine worth R$ 150 thousand per day to Goalcompany that owns the Facebook.

The agency stated that malicious websites and links are using the debt renegotiation program Unroll Brazil for applying scams. The Target had already been notified in July this year.

“In the period from July 26th to September 26th, exactly 62 days, more than 2,000 active fraudulent advertisements were identified, with illicit content relating to the initiative. The application of the fine was defined by non-compliance with the precautionary measure, which determined the removal of fraudulent posts.”, Senacon said in a statement on its website. Here’s the complete (PDF – 873 kB)

The amount of the fine will be applied for each day of non-compliance with the secretariat’s determination. Adding more than 2 months of active advertisements, the company must pay R$9.3 million.

Senacon warned about the possibility of greater punishments being applied.

“The Secretariat also highlights that, even with the imposition of a fine, until now, Meta has not demonstrated the adoption of appropriate measures to prevent such broadcasts. If infractions persist, the company may be considered a repeat offender, with new, more serious punishments being applied”, he said.

O Power360 contacted Meta’s press office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

HISTORIC

In July, Senacon published a precautionary measure to remove illicit content about Desenrola Brasil from the platform. However, the posts continued to circulate, according to a survey by Netlab at UFRJ (Internet and Social Network Studies Laboratory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

From July 26th – 2 days after Senacon published the measure – to September 26th, more than 2,000 advertisements with fraud referring to Desenrola, from 115 advertisers and 46 websites, were found on Facebook.