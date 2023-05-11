Platform sent message to users on Tuesday; by order of Moraes, he deleted it on the 4th and published a message humiliating himself

On Wednesday (May 10, 2023) Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) opened a preliminary investigation procedure against Telegram for sending a message against the PL (bill) of the fake news (2,630/2020). According to the agency, the objective is to protect the rights of platform users.

“Senacon is notifying the platform, because we understand that the debate must be balanced. All voices, for or against, must be heard on equal terms”, he said the National Consumer Secretary, Wadih Damous.

On Tuesday (9.May), the Telegram sent to its users a message stating that “Brazil is about to pass a law that will end freedom of expression”. According to the text, the project “grants censorship powers to the government and is unnecessary”. Here’s the full (60 KB).

After determination of the minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de MoraesTelegram deleted the message on Wednesday (10.May) and published new note citing a “FLAGRANT and ILLEGAL DISINFORMATION that attacks the National Congress, the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and Brazilian Democracy” by the platform.

According to Senacon, it is necessary to evaluate the company’s conduct as a service provider, from the perspective of the violation of consumer rights. The secretariat listed possible infractions such as violation of the company’s terms of use and the use of users’ personal data for purposes not contractually provided for and not supported by the LGPD (General Law for the Protection of Personal Data).

“In the situation under examination, there is strong evidence that the digital platform used the personal data of consumers using its services, obtained through adherence to its terms of use, an instrument that, for all legal purposes, corresponds to to the figure of the adhesion contract, in order to develop a political agenda regarding its economic interests or the preservation of its business model”, he told Senacon.

The process is the 1st step in investigating Telegram’s conduct and may result in sanctions. The platform will have 2 days, counting from the receipt of the notification, to respond to questions raised by Senacon. In case of non-compliance, you may be fined daily or have your activities suspended.

