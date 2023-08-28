Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 4:36 pm

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacom), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, is evaluating the opening of an administrative process and even the imposition of a fine against 123 Milhas if the company does not return the money of consumers affected by the suspension of travel packages already paid. If confirmed, the fine could reach R$ 13 million.

“We maintain the position that the company should reimburse the consumer who so desires in cash”, said the national consumer secretary, Wadih Damous, during an interview with CNN Brazil on the afternoon of this Sunday, the 27th. If there is no agreement, Senacom can also block the continuity of the sale of travel packages by the companies.

123 Milhas responded to Senacom’s request for clarification recently and also asked for an audience with the agency to provide more details about the situation. The secretary said that he will comply with the request for an audience, and that the meeting should take place later this week.

“Our expectation is that 123 Milhas present a plan that at least mitigates, reduces the scale of damage to consumers. That is our objective, not to fine or punish, but if there is a need, we will do it”, said Damous.

If the company maintains the position of reimbursing customers with vouchers for the use of other services, instead of returning amounts in cash, the alternative for consumers will be the opening of a lawsuit – which is the sphere with the capacity to oblige the company to make compensation. “For our part, we are going to open an administrative process and sanction for non-compliance with the contract, which is a fine”.