The 26-year-old will return to Brazil to continue his career there

La Spezia – Lo Spezia and Leo Sena have reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract that linked the Brazilian midfielder to the Ligurian club until 2024.

The decision comes after a year of inactivity by the player, who had shown physical parameters not in line with obtaining medical fitness for competitive activity during the checks carried out in view of the 2021/22 season.

Sena, 26, had tested positive for Covid in July 2021, before the team left for the summer retreat. In August the club had issued a note in which it announced “temporary alterations of some physiological parameters that will require further clinical and instrumental investigations”.

Since then it has not obtained the renewal of the competitive medical-sports certification. He will return to Brazil to continue his career there.

