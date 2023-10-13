An American company together with the Public Employment Agency of the National Learning Service (Sena) seeks Colombian nurses who want to embark on new professional paths in USA.

There are 200 vacancies open for these health professionals with salaries of approximately 23 million pesos per month.

Below are the requirements and an outline for each job:

Employment for intensive care nurses

Visa Solutions Healthcare requires 60 intensive care nurses to serve in the states of Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Texas, depending on assignment.

Among its functions are:

– Support procedures such as respiratory and intravenous therapy, application of sterile compresses and removal of sutures.

– Consult with other members of the health care team to determine, plan, implement and evaluate patient care.

– Develop and implement prevention and health education programs.

The requirements are:

– Degree in nursing, specialization in critical medicine and intensive care.

– Minimum two years of experience in the field.

– Advanced English level.

The contract is for a fixed term lasting three years, with a monthly salary of 4,000 to 6,000 dollars (approximately 23 million Colombian pesos).

You can look in detail at the process to apply for the vacancy in the official page of the Public Employment Agency. This call closes on November 24, 2023.

Employment for emergency nurses

The same company needs 40 of these professionals for the emergency area in the states of Colorado, Maryland and Texas. They are expected to have skills to:

Salaries are around 23 million pesos.

– Manage basic life support needs and stabilize patients, based on nursing standards and protocols.

– Provide intravenous therapy.

– Prepare and administer (orally, subcutaneously, via IV) prescribed medications.

– Report adverse reactions to medications or treatments in accordance with policy

– Provide basic bed care.

The requirements are:

– Degree in nursing, specialization in emergency nursing.

– Minimum two years of experience in the field.

– Advanced English level.

The contract is for a fixed term lasting three years, with a monthly salary of 4,000 to 6,000 dollars (approximately 23 million Colombian pesos).

Nurses can specialize in diverse areas, from intensive care and pediatrics to oncology and mental health.

You can look in detail at the process to apply for the vacancy in the official page of the Public Employment Agency. This call closes on November 24, 2023.

Employment for medical-surgical care nurses

This vacancy is open for 100 nurses who wish to work in the medical-surgical area in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York and Texasaccording to the case.

Among its functions will be:

– Support in surgery and other medical procedures.

– Support procedures such as respiratory and intravenous therapy, application of sterile compresses and removal of sutures.

– Direct and provide comprehensive health care to the person, family, community and their environment, intervening in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and health recovery.

The requirements are:

– Degree in nursing, specialization in medical-surgical nursing.

– Minimum two years of experience in the field.

– Advanced English level.

The contract is for a fixed term lasting three years, with a monthly salary of 4,000 to 6,000 dollars (approximately 23 million Colombian pesos).

You can look in detail at the process to apply for the vacancy in the official page of the Public Employment Agency. This call closes on November 24, 2023.

What does it take to work in the United States?

Each company will specify the necessary requirements and what type of visa you must obtain to be able to work in the United States.

For example, there is the non-migrant visa for temporary workers which, as its name indicates, is not of indefinite duration.

I work in the United States. Photo: Photomontage from iStock images.

In such cases, first the employer or company to which you applied makes a request to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once approved, your visa will be processed.

In it USCIS official portal There are the types of visas for temporary workers, according to different professions, such as merchants, nurses, agricultural workers, among others.

