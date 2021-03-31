Semusad has been invested for more than 20 years so that Murcia has the maximum guarantees and the best professionals in the prevention of occupational risks, drawing up prevention plans, medical examinations or training courses to provide the best solutions in this matter. And this is achieved by designing adapted management programs, with personalized advice and support and with a clear vocation of customer service.

Semusad was founded in 2000 by Aurelio Manuel García Pérez-Carro, current and sole manager of the company, who started it with the personal motivation of providing services to organizations to reduce possible work accidents and occupational diseases. To date, its service for the prevention of occupational hazards of others (SPA) offers a comprehensive service regarding the four disciplines that the company must comply with, such as: Safety at Work, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, Applied Psychosociology and Surveillance of the Health.

The hallmark that characterizes the company is its rapid response capacity to provide its services and solve the problems of its clients, as well as the material means at its disposal, such as mobile units, which travel to the clients’ work centers. to carry out medical examinations and training for workers; fixed booth located in the companies that request it seasonally; own clinics in the Region of Murcia and the technical and human resources necessary to provide service.

It has mobile units that travel to work centers to carry out medical examinations



A different year



Prevention has become a fundamental factor when it comes to avoiding Covid-19 infections in companies. In this sense, Semusad began to carry out early detection tests at the beginning of the pandemic, which made it easier for thousands of workers to be screened, isolating those infected and their close contacts and considerably increasing the biological safety of companies. “We have lived with the virus complying with and designing security measures for companies,” says Aurelio Manuel García.

The manager values ​​positively how the responsibility in the matter has increased. “More and more, companies understand and adapt better to the Law on Prevention of Occupational Risks. Practically all its workers are subject to the control of health surveillance and compliance with occupational safety regulations. The statistics of labor accidents are every day more favorable. The training of workers is also an important aspect ”, he clarifies.

Knowledge to avoid accidents



From Semusad they highlight the need to inform the companies of the risks of their activity in order to avoid them, as well as the workers themselves so that they know the precautions to take for the tasks they perform. Given this, training courses to learn behaviors are basic.

Its objectives are for any company to aspire to excellence, grow exponentially and the satisfaction of all its customers. “Our challenge is difficult but not utopian: we want the disappearance of diseases and occupational accidents in a safer work environment”, says the manager while qualifying as his daily challenge “to educate employers in the fulfillment of their Obligations established in the LPRL, aimed at eliminating or reducing accidents and occupational diseases and, therefore, not having possible sanctions from the Labor Inspection ”.

Semusad has achieved one of its 2021 objectives, which is the ISO 45001: 2018 certification, which is added to the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 that they already have and that allow them to have an Integrated Management System in search of satisfaction of your customers.