Sémper accuses the Government of “favorable treatment” towards Dani Olmo due to the CSD’s decision to allow his registration at Barça

The national spokesperson of the Popular Party, Borja Sémper, accused the Government this Thursday of going “against the norm” and of “favorable treatment” to FC Barcelona after the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to allow footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor can play in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The decision came after LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had canceled the licenses of both players due to problems with the club’s financial “fair-play”, which did not meet some requirements before December 31, 2024. .

Sémper, who considers the CSD resolution as an “amnesty”, assures that he doubts that the same decision would have been made if it affected smaller clubs. Furthermore, the PP spokesperson believes that it “adulters the competition”, thus adding to the criticism from LaLiga and other clubs that have charged against the resolution for considering it “political interference”.

The Minister of Culture and spokesman for Sumar, Ernest Urtasun, has responded to Sémper by assuring that his accusation is “delirium.” The spokesperson, in an interview on “El Món a Rac1”, assured that politicizing the decisions of sports organizations is “ridiculous”. Furthermore, he has highlighted the institutional mechanisms that exist to resolve these conflicts and has asked for “respect” for the decisions made by the sporting establishments.

Until this Wednesday, Barça had tried to regularize the situation, but both LaLiga and the RFEF rejected all their proposals. This led the club to turn to the CSD, arguing that the Monitoring Commission (a joint body of RFEF and LaLiga) does not have powers to decide on licenses. The CSD has accepted this argument, pointing out that suspending the licenses without resolving the substance of the matter would cause “serious sporting and economic damages” to Barça and the players, in addition to indirectly affecting the Spanish team and other competitions.

The CSD has defended its resolution as necessary to avoid serious sporting and economic damage to Barcelona, ​​since the departure of Dani Olmo, who could activate a release clause, would have cost the club around 120 million euros. Furthermore, the CSD has considered that the measure also protected the interests of the Spanish team and national competitions, such as LaLiga. However, the organization has clarified that its decision, which allows Olmo and Víctor to continue playing while the case is resolved, is provisional and does not prejudge the merits of the case.