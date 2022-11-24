After a discussion table between motorcyclists, the Mobility secretary (Semovi) agreed to stop the traffic restriction on motorcycles under 600 cubic centimeters (cc) on controlled access roads in Mexico City.

Through a statement, the capital’s government reported that the Traffic Regulations will not be modified, when initially it was anticipated that the new provisions would enter into force on December 1 of this year.

With this, the entry into force of the restriction on the circulation of motorcycles under 600 cc is postponed indefinitely, to the central lanes of controlled access roads such as Periférico, Viaducto, Circuito Interior, Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza or Viaducto Tlalpan.

This Tuesday, November 22, hundreds of motorcyclists demonstrated on different roads against the modifications to the Traffic Regulations announced by the government of Claudia Sheinbaum; The protest ended in a fight with the police, 9 drivers arrested, 18 motorcycles taken to the corralón.

After the demonstration, this Wednesday afternoon authorities of the capital government held a dialogue table with motorcyclists who are dissatisfied with the new mobility regulations.

Rodrigo Díaz, Undersecretary of Planning, Policies and Regulation of Semovi, informed that, while the dialogue tables are held, the norm established in Section V of Article 21 of the Traffic Regulations will continue to be applied.

Interviewed after the meeting this Wednesday with representatives of more than 20 motorcycle groups, Díaz stated that the restriction will only apply to motorcycles under 250 cc.

“At the moment, and as expressed by the Head of Government, the regulation is the one that was in place until last week, no modifications have been made to it, that is, that circulation on controlled access roads is restricted to vehicles under 250 ”, he expressed.

He noted that in the meeting that they will hold next week, issues will be addressed in areas such as training, prevention, and technicians.

The undersecretary highlighted that close to 70% of the total number of motorcyclists circulating in CDMX use units of less than 250 cubic centimeters.