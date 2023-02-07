The Mobility secretary (Semovi) of the Mexico City announced the dates for the physical revisions of the minibuses that are 10 or more years old.

The foregoing will be carried out with the objective of seeing the state of this public transport sector and implementing the program to replace units that transport the population of the country’s capital.

According to the local Official Gazette, this initiative consists of two inspections on the same day, in the first a physical review is carried out in which the existence of the unit is analyzed and the evidence of the correspondence “between the number of series in the chassis with respect to the data on the invoice and the circulation card”.

For the second review, validation work is carried out on the concession and unit documents.

“Given the need to implement mechanisms that make it possible to make the provision and regulation of the collective public passenger transport service more efficient, Semovi has the power to implement programs that allow the concessions granted to be regulated,” the publication deepened.

Regarding the dates, Semovi explained that from February 7 to 15 they are those of termination 0 and 1; from February 16 to 24 with completion 2 and 3; from February 25 to March 6 with termination 4 and 5; while from March 7 to 15 with termination 6 and 7; from March 16 to 25 with completion 8 and 9.