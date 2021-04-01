F.They have to be stylish, the people waiting in front of Rainer Schecker’s farm shop in Oberrad agree. That’s why they’re here. “Easter without green sauce is unthinkable,” says a woman and stocked up on plenty: “Two large jars of ready-made dishes, three small minced meats and two rolls.” Schecker will also be happy for those who love parsley, pimpernelle, chervil, cress, sorrel, Do not want to chop borage and chives yourself: For you there is the sauce prepared according to an old family recipe with plenty of chopped egg, also ready-to-use in the glass. It keeps chilled for four days and is just as popular on Thursday mornings as glasses with the chopped herbs.

Purists, on the other hand, rely on the classic paper packets with whole, not yet chopped herbs. “We rolled into the night,” says the employee at the counter. Because many cannot eat the traditional dish in an inn like they usually do at Easter, the demand in the farm shop and on the market at the Konstablerwache is particularly high. Pre-orders are coming in all the time. The employees pack packages and glasses in baskets and bags and settle the deposit for the empties.

Operation in two places at the same time

“We are so happy that we don’t have to close tomorrow,” says the saleswoman. That would have been fatal for the herb business. Schecker has set up a sales truck next to the shop so that the queue in front of the courtyard does not reach into the neighboring forest. You can now operate in two places at the same time. The opening times have also been significantly extended: on the pre-Easter days, the farm shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Many other Oberräder herb gardeners do the same thing. They used the ingredients for the sauce in the greenhouses because there was not enough harvest in the open field due to the weather. But sales to end consumers are currently particularly important for the Oberräder Gärtner: they have been missing restaurateurs and caterers as customers for a year.

This is why some have come up with something special, such as the Huber nursery, which advertises on social media with its “Grie-Sauß-Drive-in”: Here, pre-ordered and paid goods are passed through the car window or into the bicycle basket.