Fatima Atfa (Abu Dhabi)

The day before yesterday, the activities of the first day of the second edition of the “Expression Literary Forum”, organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, began over two days at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, with the participation of an elite group of speakers, senior officials and those interested in literature. These activities began with the opening session with Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, entitled “The Role of Emirati Literature in Weaving a Tolerant Society,” where she highlighted the strategies adopted by Emirati literature to promote the values ​​of tolerance in society and the role of writing in uniting diverse cultures. The media session was moderated by Dr. Suleiman Al Hatlan.

The forum included a discussion session entitled “Children’s Literature in the Emirates between Reality and Aspirations,” with the participation of the storyteller Mona Al Shamsi, and the moderation of the writer Hind Al-Mashhour. A session entitled “Literary Criticism and Enhancing the Literary Taste of the Emirati Public” was also presented, in which the following participated: Dr. Maryam Al Hashemi and Dr. Badia Al Hashemi, moderated by Iman Al Hammadi.

In addition, a series of interactive sessions were held that reflected the diversity of Emirati culture and its intellectual influence. It began with a session entitled “Theatrical Literature and Cultural Interaction in the Emirates,” in which Yasser Al-Gergawi, President of the National Theater of Dubai, participated and was moderated by journalist Walid Al-Marzouqi. It discussed how to build bridges of communication through… Theatrical art. The sessions continued with the session “Emirates Literature: Rooting Identity and Embodying the National Heritage,” in which the following participated: His Excellency Dirar Belhoul, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and the researcher and consultant Najeeb Al Shamsi, and the media session was moderated by Sheikha Bin Khamis.

Reading clubs

In this context, writer Asmaa Siddiq Al-Mutawa provided an in-depth look at “Reading Clubs in the Emirates and Keeping Up with Cognitive Development,” in a session moderated by writer and media personality Aisha Sultan. The session addressed the role of these clubs in enriching the cultural movement. Al-Mutawa started from her experience in establishing the “Literary Forum Salon.” Al-Mutawa stressed the importance of dialogue in the forum and its positive role in enriching culture with different opinions, and the passion for reading is very important, and if we have achieved success, it is thanks to the dialogue and passion that exists between the women of the forum, and thus we have come to know the value of the book. And the value of knowledge.

Word shadows

The first day continued its activities with a poetry evening entitled “Under the Shade of the Word” with poet Sheikha Kholoud Al-Mualla, and moderated by the media and writer Safia Al-Shehhi.

From the sessions to the workshops, the first day was filled with many of them, which begins with a workshop for children, entitled “We Write.. We Play.. We Express,” led by trainer Fatima Al-Amiri, in addition to the workshop on generative artificial intelligence and its uses in literature and culture, which was supervised by Dr. Saeed Khalfan Al Dhaheri. Visitors to the Expression Forum had a unique experience in writing their names in various types of artistic calligraphy drawn by calligrapher Ali Al Hammadi. They also learned about the most important tools used in Arabic calligraphy.