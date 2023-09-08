A seminarian died burned alive when some bandits attacked and destroyed the parish of St. Raphael in Fadan Kamantan, in the diocese of Kafanchan, in the state of Kaduna, in northern Nigeria. This was reported by Fides explaining that the bandits targeted the parish house last night, setting it on fire. While some priests managed to escape, Nàaman Danlami, 25, who served as a seminarian at the church, he failed to escape the flames. Another seminarian, Ezequiel Nuhu, was kidnapped yesterday in Kaduna.

“THEY THINK OF KIDDING THE PRIEST”

“The attackers aimed to kidnap the parish priest” declares the bishop of Kafanchan, Monsignor Julius Kundi in a telephone conversation with ‘Aid to the Church in Need’. “When they were unable to enter the parish house, they set it on fire. The two priests managed to escape but, terribly, the seminarian was burned inside”. The parish priest Fr Emmanuel Okolo and the assistant parish priest managed to save themselves from the fire. “The assault lasted more than an hour, but there was no reaction or support from the military forces. A kilometer away there is a checkpoint, but there was a total absence of reaction – denounced the bishop -. Nigerian citizens are not protected. We hardly benefit from the security forces”. The international Catholic organization deplores the latest in a long series of attacks against Church members and property in Nigeria. “It is a terrible loss – continues Msgr Kundi -. This morning we recovered the body of Nàaman Danlami and took it to the morgue. This seminarian is the second member we have lost in the diocese to the terrorist attacks by Fulani bandits. Last year Father John Mark Cheitnum, director of communications of the diocese of Kafanchan, was kidnapped and brutally murdered”.

PREVIOUS

In recent years, Nigeria has been a particularly dangerous country for the Catholic clergy. In 2022 alone, four priests were killed, another 28 were kidnapped. And in 2023 the number of clergy victims of kidnappings has already reached 14. A very similar episode occurred in January 2022, when the Catholic priest Don Isaac Achi was murdered and burned in his rectory. His assistant, Fr Colins Omeh, was wounded by a gunshot, he recalls. The seminarian killed today is also the second member of the diocese of Kafanchan victim of the terrorist attacks of the Fulani bandits, after Father John Mark Cheitnum, director of communications of the diocese, kidnapped and brutally murdered.

The news of this latest attack in Nigeria finally arrives on the same day in which the pontifical foundation was informed of the kidnapping of another seminarian, Ezequiel Nuhu, kidnapped on Thursday 7 September in Kaduna together with his father. Nuhu is a seminarian in Abuja, but had gone to southern Kaduna to spend a holiday with his family.

According to data from the ‘Martyred Christians in Nigeria’ report, in the last 14 years at least 52,250 Christian Nigerians have been brutally murdered at the hands of Islamist militiamen, over 30,000 of them during the eight-year presidency of former head of state Muhammadu Buhari, often criticized during his mandate for not doing enough in terms of security.

In the same period, 18,000 churches and 2,200 Christian schools were set on fire. The militia attacks also caused the death of about 34,000 moderate Muslims. In the same years, at least 707 Christians were kidnapped, over 200 of them in the state of Niger, in the north of the country. More than 101 abductions of Christians have taken place in the state of Kaduna. Christians are risking their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of Muslim pastors of the Fulani ethnic group who have joined Islamic extremist groups. The attacks led to mass movements of displaced people. About 5 million Christians have been forced into camps for internally displaced people in Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders, says the Intersociety report, which confirms that Nigeria has become one of the most dangerous countries in which to live for Christians in Africa.

CHRISTIANS PERSECUTED AROUND THE WORLD

Persecution against Christians grows. There are over 360 million in the world who, according to the World Watch List 2023 of the Christian mission Porte Aperte/Open Doors, experience at least a high level of persecution and discrimination due to their faith equal to one in seven Christians. According to the non-profit organization, the phenomenon has never been so intense since the last 30 years of research. The latest edition of the list of the top 50 countries where Christians are most persecuted in the world, released last February, reveals an increase in “anti-Christian persecution in absolute terms, in line with the acceleration of the last ten years”. North Korea returns to first place: the increase follows the new wave of persecution, promoted by the ‘Law Against Reactionary Thought’, one of the factors that led to the increase in the arrests of Christians and the discovery and consequent closure of a more churches. In the top five positions, three strongly Islamic nations follow: Somalia, Yemen and Libya, followed by Eritrea. In sixth place is Nigeria, which continues to rise in the ranking, confirming itself as the nation where the most Christians are killed in the world.

FATHER ZANOTELLI

“Too much silence” around “our brother martyrs who pay for their presence in such difficult lands with their lives”. Father Alex Zanotelli, a Comboni missionary, calls for a “serious examination of conscience” after the brutal killing of a seminarian, burned alive in northern Nigeria. In recent years, the country has been particularly dangerous for the Catholic clergy. In 2022, 4 priests were killed and 28 were kidnapped. Hence the appeal of the Comboni missionary.

“From the Sahelian area – Father Zanotelli observes to Adnkronos – we continue to receive alarming news of what happens to people who belong to the Church. It is important to understand what is happening. The entire Sahelian belt is becoming an extremely problematic area: there was savage colonialism there, and the impoverishment of the people is growing. A large part of the population is Muslim. Jihadism only rides popular anger against all of this”. Hence the missionary’s appeal: “On our part we have to understand, we need a serious policy. There is no effort to help communities grow from below, so popular anger grows and manifests itself with these forms of jadism and many clergymen are paying the consequences. It’s not easy being a Christian in these areas. We are truly faced with martyrs”.

“Woe to us if the Sahelian area were to fall into the hands of the jihadists. It would be bad for us too. That is why one must respond creatively to popular anger. We are truly faced with martyrs”, observes Father Zanotelli who invites us to a “serious examination of conscience. We are talking about people who pay for their presence in these difficult areas with their lives”. For Zanotelli, a non-secondary aspect, “we are very far away in the dialogue with Islam. The Pope is pushing but even among Christians all of this is difficult”.

THE ALBANIAN COMBONI PRIEST

“Kaduna is an effervescent area in Nigeria where the majority is Muslim, a jihadist component” the Comboni priest Giulio Albanese, editorialist of the Osservatore Romano told Adnkronos. “The Fulani shepherds, a nomadic ethnic group from Africa, are often violent: by going in search of pastures, they tend to displace people”, explains Father Albanese, an expert on African issues. “In that area of ​​northern Nigeria – underlines Father Albanese again – actions are frequently committed by armed gangs that are not necessarily of a religious nature, if they are, they are Islamist criminals who strike anyone who opposes their delusion of omnipotence . In recent years they have targeted not only Christians but also members of Islamic civil society. These same groups target Christian targets for the purpose of a kidnapping and subsequent extortion of money. Formations that attack the Christian churches because they make the Church coincide with the West from an ideological point of view. And to ‘break the screen’ a terrorist attack against a church means for them to have international visibility”.