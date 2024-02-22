Event on Monday (4th March) will address the implementation of guidelines and the challenges of oncology care in Brazil

O Power360 holds the virtual seminar “Oncology in the SUS – Paths to implement the new national policy” on Monday (March 4, 2024), starting at 2 pm. The objective is to promote a broad debate on approaches to Law 14,758/23, which deals with the National Cancer Prevention and Control Policy. The guideline aims to improve the control and treatment of cancer in the SUS (Health Unic System). The event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

In total, the seminar will have 2 panels, whose central themes will address the importance of data management in oncology care and the strategic role of financing and resource management for the area. The digital newspaper will provide full coverage of the seminar. A streaminglive, will be through the channel of Power360 on Youtube. sign up in this link.

The new National Cancer Prevention and Control Policy within the scope of the SUS was sanctioned in December 2023 and comes into force in June this year, in order to overcome barriers related to the disease, making care more equitable in the country. Among the measures established are multidisciplinary care and priority in the inclusion of new medications or oncological procedures by the Ministry of Health.

According to the study “How much does it cost to treat a cancer patient in the SUS?”, from Oncology Observatory and the movement TJCC (All Together Against Cancer), from June 2023, the cost of a procedure –chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy– increased, on average, more than 4 times, from 2018 to 2022.

The same survey showed that the value of treatment changes within Brazilian territory. Outpatient procedures have a higher cost in the North region, while hospitalizations and surgeries cost more in the Northeast, for example. In these cases, the increase varies from 12% to 27% in relation to the national average.

The document also showed that, in the country as a whole, the Ministry of Health spent R$136 billion in 2022, of which R$3.9 billion – equivalent to 3% – was allocated to the oncology sector. Most of this amount (77%) was used for outpatient treatments, followed by surgeries (13%) and hospitalizations (10%). Data for 2023 has not yet been released.

Read more in the infographic.

Cancer is the 2nd leading cause of deaths in Brazil, since 2003. There are 200 thousand per year, on average, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute). The estimate is that, on average, 704 thousand new cases will appear annually until 2025. In 2023, data from the DataSUS point out that they were, at least, 531 thousand diagnoses.

Read the full seminar schedule:

2pm – Panel 1: Importance of data management in assistance

3pm – Panel 2: Financing and resource management

Patrícia Freire deputy general coordinator of the National Cancer Prevention and Control Policy of Saes (Department of Specialized Health Care);

deputy general coordinator of the National Cancer Prevention and Control Policy of Saes (Department of Specialized Health Care); Carmino Souza , counselor from the Fapesp (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation);

, counselor from the Fapesp (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation); Marlene Oliveira president of Side by Side for Life Institute; It is

president of Side by Side for Life Institute; It is Sandro Martinssenior consultant at Clinical Oncology.

4pm – Closing

The event will be mediated by the senior editor of Power360 Tiago Mali. A streaming live, from 2pm, will be via channel of this digital newspaper on YouTube.