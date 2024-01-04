Semyon: the best Russian coach in the history of football is Oleg Romantsev

Former head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow Yuri Semin named the best Russian coach in the history of football. In a conversation with RT he statedwhich considers ex-Spartak specialist Oleg Romantsev to be such.

Semyon noted that Romantsev’s results speak for themselves. “After him there was nothing like it. Under his leadership, players progressed and went to top championships: Valery Karpin, Igor Ledyakhov, Viktor Onopko, Dmitry Popov, Alexander Mostovoy, Sergei Yuran. What does this mean? Romantsev worked powerfully and skillfully,” he said.