The audience of the great occasions, even the speaker presenting the team is that of the heroic days (Antoine Nanni), who came from the past to push Modena into the future. The whole PalaPanini smells of yellow and the guys on the pitch who hugged each other in a very long embrace before the game believe it. But no one had come to terms with Leon and with Perugia. After some not unforgettable evenings, the Cuban-Polish champion shows off one of the performances that have made him famous in the last decade. Modena – who finds Leal after 2 days of disqualification and makes Sanguinetti play in place of Mazzone – starts well in front of the announced Perugia. But in the middle of the set the Emilian joke makes the difference and sends Perugia into a tailspin. Grbic intervenes and sends Ter Horst and Plotnyskyi into the field, without great results. Modena is mistress in the triumph of its palace, with a superstar Nimir and Earvin Ngapeth. Change of field and change of script. It is Perugia that has a better start and this time it is the reception of Modena that skews: Anderson and Leon make the difference. And for Perugia the game changes track: the attacking efficiency of the two hitter soars and above all the services of the SIR hurt. More and more evil. So in the second set and so in the third: Giani sends Van Gardener in place of Leal and Mazzone for Sanguinetti. But the light in the yellow-blue house seems to have gone out. For two sets he commands Perugia. But nothing in volleyball is forever: and Modena will talk again at the end of the third set, determined not to close it here. The result is evident: the Emilian defense makes the difference even on the most difficult attacks. The Modena wall is also raised: that’s enough to go to the fifth set. Van Gardener always remains on the field. Perugia has a break advantage, but wastes good opportunities, 5-5. Perugia changes the field in front (8-6) understands that it has the great opportunity to equalize the score and return (on Wednesday) to play at home the decisive match that is worth the championship final. Modena gets up once again with Nimir (9-9). But Leon decided otherwise: on 12-11 he planted two aces in the Modena taraflex. We return to Perugia for race-5.

Trento-Civitanova 1-3 (19-25, 29-27, 22-25, 22-25)

The final game-5 will decide who between Itas Trentino and Cucine Lube Civitanova will play for the SuperLega championship. Because game-4, played at the foot of Monte Bondone, saw the Marche smile at the end, who will now be able to have the advantage of the play-off within the friendly walls on Wednesday 27 April. A hard-fought, tense and nervous match that the cooks made them managing to draw precious energies from the bench as with the entry of Gabi Garcia. In Trento, a monumental Matey Kaziyski who carried the weight of the Dolomite attack on his shoulders was not enough to close the series. At the start, the two sextets are the ones expected on the eve, the first four points of the Lube in the match all come thanks to mistakes by the hosts (4-4). Immediately a good balance (Yant’s wall on Michieletto for 7-8), Kaziyski solves the reconstruction of 10 all but Simon’s ace allows Lube to put her nose out (10-12). Then when Michieletto shoots out the 11-14 ball then Lorenzetti stops everything, but when he returns to the field Lucarelli stops Lavia twice on the wall (11-16) and Pinali goes in his place on the pitch. Trento is much more foul than the Marche, who in addition to giving little push to the maximum in the serve: Yant finds the ace of 16-21 that pushes Lorenzetti to play also the second discretionary time-out. When Simon then prints Michieletto’s pipe on the wall for 17-22 the table is now set, in fact in the final set the Lube makes no mistake and seals the set. A partial in which the Dolomites were much more foul, without finding even a point on both sides of their opposite. In the second set, the Lube starts immediately by pressing his foot on the accelerator (1-4) with Lorenzetti playing the first discretionary time-out, a move that has an effect because on the return to the field the Trentino people dragged by the eternal Kaziyski put the arrow ( 6-4) forcing Blengini in turn to stop the game. So we return to battle (10-10) with Sbertoli who must necessarily lean on the half part of the net that he has in front of the difficulties in attack with the opposite, while De Cecco receives good answers from all his teammates when it comes to to put the ball on the ground. A double Simon in attack pushes Civitanova ahead 13-16, Lorenzetti also spends the second discretionary time-out to try not to make him lose contact. The new parity at 16 comes thanks to Kaziyski, Zaytsev then makes a mistake while Trento gives much less now than in the first set. On the equal 19, however, comes the winning sprint signed by Lube, first with the newly entered Gabi Garcia and then with the wall of Anzani for the 20-22. Itas manages to impact on 22 all, the fuse of the final set is lit: Anzani earns the first set ball canceled by Lisinac, thus we go to the advantages where the video check reverses a decision transforming from point Lube to point Itas to due to a reported air invasion. Decision that was vehemently contested by the staff and managers of Lube, to put everyone in agreement for the 27 equal to a delicious touch of second by De Cecco. In the end, however, Itas is celebrating, with the final wall by Sbertoli. While between one set and the next the controversy continues, with some spectators and the management of Lube arguing from a distance. The third set begins with a yellow card on the bench in Civitanova, the reaction of the cooks is vehement (0-3) and Lorenzetti immediately stops the hostilities. The Fano technician plays the second discretionary time-out already at 3-8, Simon is increasingly involved in attack by De Cecco (8-12) becoming a valuable attacking exit. It’s up to Blengini to stop the hostilities when Itas attaches itself to the calves (11-12), parity returns to 13 even but for few exchanges because Garcia’s entry is positive (13-16). We go on accordion between stretches and counter stretches, like the batting round seasoned by an ace from Anzani that brings the score to 16-19 in favor of the cooks. Following this script comes the tear of Trento, just for a change signed Kaziyski, who is worth 19 all and pushes Blengini to play also the second discretionary time-out. Gabi Garcia’s ace pushes the Marchegians to 19-21, a ball then recovered off the fore-end triggers new controversies at a distance this time between Kovar and Lorenzetti while as regards the volley played all the balls that burn are from Simon: 21-23 . In the final the Lube makes no mistake and moves forward in the set account. Thus we arrive at the fourth partial, in which we still travel on the tracks of equilibrium: 9-9. Lisinac’s ace is worth 12 all, but in this continuous game of snatches and counter snags it is Kovar, always with the service, who pushes the Marche to 12-14. The tie is back (17-17) when Michieletto draws the winning hands-out, but Civitanova tries a new mini escape with the usual Simon, author of the first half of 18-21 that pushes Lorenzetti to stop the hostilities. In the final fire to the powders: Lisinac makes a mistake and Simon no for 21-23, then the attack out of Michieletto starts the Lube party.