The week of May 25 to 1 promises to say goodbye to the fourth month of the year with unmissable matches in world football. The Champions League begins its way to the semifinals, the Europa League also enters its stage prior to the final, the Copa Libertadores continues its course and the major European football leagues enter the last stretch of the season.

The ‘semis’ of Champions

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal for Liverpool against Manchester.

On Tuesday, April 26, the semifinals of the Champions League begin, with the first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The English team will be local in the first game. The match is scheduled for 2 pm on ESPN.

On Wednesday the 27th the turn will be for Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who will have to play against Villareal, the ‘surprise’ team that left the almighty Bayern Munich out of the competition. The game will go, at 2 pm, on ESPN.

Colombia, in Libertadores and South America

Medellín made its debut in the Copa Sudamericana with a victory against América.

In the tournaments of the American continent, Medellín will be the first to have activity. On Tuesday the 26th, the powerful mountaineer, who is leading Group E, faces Internacional de Porto Alegre at the Atanasio Girardot. The game is at 7:30 pm Broadcast DirecTV Sports.

On Wednesday the 27th, Deportes Tolima will play its third match in group D of the Copa Libertadores. On this date, Hernán Torres’ team will visit Brazilian lands to face América Mineiro. The game is at 5 pm on ESPN.

On Thursday the 28th it will be the turn of Deportivo Cali who, after beating Boca Juniors and losing to Corinthians, will visit Bolivia to play against Always Ready. 9 pm, Colombian time. TV, ESPN.

Europa League semi-finals

In the Europa League, as in the Champions League, it will also be time for the semifinals. West Ham hosts Rafael Santos Borré’s Frankfurt on Thursday 28 at 2 pm At the same time, Alfredo Morelos’ Scottish Rangers visit German RB Leipzig. Both games, by the multiple signals of ESPN.

Premier League, LaLiga and a great weekend

Mendy, Chelsea goalkeeper.

The Premier League, which enters its final stage, brings big games in the last days of the week.

Chelsea and Manchester United face each other on Thursday the 28th, at 1:45 pm Newcastle and Liverpool, on Saturday the 30th, at 6:30 am Everton vs. Chelsea, Sunday the 29th, at 8 am The games are on ESPN and/or Star+.

In Spain, Rayo Vallecano, with Falcao, faces Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 1 at 11:30 am Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid meet on Saturday, at 2 pm

In France, on Sunday, at 1 p.m., Marseille vs. Lyon, the great duel of the day. Stream Star+.

