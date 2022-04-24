It will take the beauty to decide the second finalist together with Conegliano. Monza, in front of the 4000 of its own Arena, responds with a great performance, beating Novara 3-0. Mvp is Larson, for total volleyball capable of expressing in the game of the year, but Stysiak, from the bench, returns to be devastating. Good for Novara Karakurt and Bosetti, but too many mistakes and ups and downs condemn her to seek the final in the beautiful match on her own field on Wednesday evening. It starts as in race 1: diagonal Orro-Van Hecke, Gennari-Larson bands, central Danesi-Rettke and free Parish church on one side; Hancock-Karakurt dribble-opposite, Daalderop-Bosetti spikers, Washington-Chirichella in the center, Fersino free.

Monza immediately seems to be on the ball especially in batting (7-3 with 2 aces by Danesi and Van Hecke), Novara restarts from Daalderop and Karakurt and Igor draws at 16 and overtakes. On 18 all Stysiak enters and makes himself heard. After the mini extension of Novara (18-20), 3 attacks and a block direct the set to the advantages. The Polish player closes 1-0 (29-27). Novara feels the blow and Monza continues to push, working well in the defense wall. Guests under 11-6 and Battistoni enters for a confused Hancock. But the guests are too wrong (even when Herbots enters for Daalderop), Bosetti and Karakurt are the last to give up, but Monza easily manages the wide advantage and Stysiak again closes 25-17 for the 2-0. Novara reaction at the start of the third set (0-4), but the guests start making something wrong. Larson and Gennari in the second line defend everything, Stysiak in attack (with Rettke) remains an unsolved puzzle, so Monza passes 15-12 from 11-12. Karakurt and Daalderop (returned) bring Novara back into the game, and it is back and forth with Danesi and Rettke (also on the wall) who score and the guests who are not continuous. Igor cancels the first two matches then, but in the third Gennari (26-24 for the 3-0) sends the series to game 3.