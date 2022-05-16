Semifinal quadrangular: these are the schedules of the first date

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Bucaramanga vs. millionaires
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Bucaramanga vs. millionaires
Millonarios will start at home against Bucaramanga, in El Campín.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 11:20 AM
La Dimayor announced the schedules of the first date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-I League. Three games will be played on Saturday and one was left for Sunday, Millonarios vs. Bucaramanga.
After the dispute on the first day, the League will go into recess due to the presidential elections, which will take place on May 29. The second day will be the first of June.
(In context: League: this is the schedule of the semi-final homers)
It should be remembered that, starting on Saturday, six days will be played. The first of each group will qualify for the grand final, which will be played on June 24 and 28.
Schedules of the first date of group A
Saturday May 21
Junior vs Atletico Nacional
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+
Sunday May 22
Millionaires vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+
The programming of the first date of group B
Saturday May 21
Envigado vs Sports Tolima
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: Win+
Independent Medellin vs. La Equidad
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+
SPORTS
May 16, 2022, 11:20 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Semifinal #quadrangular #schedules #date
Leave a Reply