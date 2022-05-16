Semifinal quadrangular: these are the schedules of the first date

La Dimayor announced the schedules of the first date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-I League. Three games will be played on Saturday and one was left for Sunday, Millonarios vs. Bucaramanga.

After the dispute on the first day, the League will go into recess due to the presidential elections, which will take place on May 29. The second day will be the first of June.

(In context: League: this is the schedule of the semi-final homers)

It should be remembered that, starting on Saturday, six days will be played. The first of each group will qualify for the grand final, which will be played on June 24 and 28.

Schedules of the first date of group A

Saturday May 21

Junior vs Atletico Nacional

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: Win+

Sunday May 22

Millionaires vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: Win+

The programming of the first date of group B

Saturday May 21

Envigado vs Sports Tolima

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: South Sports Center

Television: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. La Equidad

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: Win+

SPORTS