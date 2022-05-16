Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Semifinal quadrangular: these are the schedules of the first date

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
Bucaramanga vs. millionaires

Bucaramanga vs. millionaires

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Bucaramanga vs. millionaires

Millonarios will start at home against Bucaramanga, in El Campín.

La Dimayor announced the schedules of the first date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-I League. Three games will be played on Saturday and one was left for Sunday, Millonarios vs. Bucaramanga.

After the dispute on the first day, the League will go into recess due to the presidential elections, which will take place on May 29. The second day will be the first of June.

It should be remembered that, starting on Saturday, six days will be played. The first of each group will qualify for the grand final, which will be played on June 24 and 28.

Schedules of the first date of group A

Saturday May 21

Junior vs Atletico Nacional
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+

Sunday May 22

Millionaires vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+

The programming of the first date of group B

Saturday May 21

Envigado vs Sports Tolima
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: Win+

Independent Medellin vs. La Equidad
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+

SPORTS

