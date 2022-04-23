The musical reality show “I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” is broadcast on the Latina Television signal. The successful Peruvian copycat show is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the most beloved celebrities by the Peruvian public. Find out all the details of the contest (who participates, where and how to see the program) in this note.

When was “I am 10 years old: perfect couples” released?

“I am 10 years old: perfect couples” has been broadcasting LIVE since last Saturday, March 19, as revealed by the Latina channel. The premiere of the musical program took place in the Magic Water Circuit, located in the Cercado de Lima.

Who are the semifinalists of “I am: perfect pairs”?

This is the list of competitors and teams that have been formed in the most recent edition of “Yo Soy” and have reached the semifinal:

Laura Pausino: Marian Diaz and Fiorella Caballero

Hector Lavoe: Alberto Mejia and Daniel Reyes

Mon Laferte: Oriana Montero and Sharik Arevalo

Joseph Feliciano: Sebastian Landa and Jose Manuel Uribe

Jose jose: Carlos Burga and Luigi Cruz

Contestants of ”I am 10 years old”. Photo: Latin

Who were the last eliminated?

These are the pairs and participants who no longer continue in the “I am 10 Years: Perfect Pairs” competition:

Pedro Infante: Luis Hans and Oscar Solis

India: Fernanda Rivera and Carmen Castro

Who are the jurors of “I am 10 Years: perfect couples”?

As seen in the most recent editions of “I am”the judges continue to be the presenter Jorge Henderson, the actress Katia Palma, the singer Maricarmen Marín and the Mexican producer Mauri Stern.

I am 10 years old: Perfect Duplas will be held at the Magic Water Circuit. Photo: Latin

What is “I am 10 Years: perfect pairs” about?

“I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” will be a competition between pairs of imitators of the same artist, who will be made up of an adult and a child. Both former participants in the version of “Yo soy” and “Yo soy kids”. In this way, the pairs will seek to reach the grand finale and win the coveted prize.

What time is the semifinal of “I am: perfect pairs”?

The semi-final of “I am 10 years old: perfect couples” will be broadcast at 08.30 p.m. in Peru, through the signal of Latina Television.

How to watch Latina TV LIVE online?

In order not to miss any details of the new edition of “I am 10 years old: Perfect pairs”, go to the Latina website by following these steps:

Search your browser for Latina.

Click on the first option.

Locate the Live TV or “Latina Play” option in the upper right margin on the Latina website.

Click and watch the show live.

Where to see “I am 10 years old: perfect couples” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

live the transmission minute by minute of the new edition of “I am 10 years old: perfect pairs” through La República Espectaculos. Here we will share all the moments and curiosities of the program.