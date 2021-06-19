Some would call it the circular economy, others simply a profit-making scam. The shortage of semiconductors which has affected the global industry has highlighted some problems with the supplies of the main companies in the world, not only those of electronics but also those of the car that have suffered significant slowdowns and sometimes even production stops due to the few chips available. With this very evident problem, there are those who are insinuating themselves into the market trying to sell second-hand semiconductors and electronic components, thus risking creating future problems for customers.

Raw materials crisis, the automotive industry is shaking

These would be “cleaned” chips, ie original components unsoldered and sold as new but in some cases also chips made completely from scratch, copying the original ones. Second Steve Calabria, founder of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (IDEA), the problem is already present: “global shortages have opened the door to criminals with the intention of exploiting the electronic components market. ” A problem that could involve the supply chain, already heavily tried and under pressure from large companies that no longer want to stop production.