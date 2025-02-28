That Mexico manufactures its own semiconductors could be a great opportunity for national innovation … if it is done in the right way. Otherwise, it could simply perpetuate the economic and technological dependence that we maintain with the “center” countries.

A semiconductor is, in essence, a material – like silicon – capable of changing its conductive and insulation property. This characteristic makes it the “heart” of modern electronics. The semiconductors are the raw material of the transistors, which act as switches controlling the electric flow. When grouping millions of transistors, integrated circuits or chips are created, essential in almost all current electronic devices.

If we consider that our phones, computers, cars and virtually any electronic device depend on semiconductors, the news that the Government of Mexico seeks to invest in its design, development and manufacturing is encouraging.

Mexico seeks to boost the development of semiconductors with the ‘Kutsari’ program The ‘Kutsari’ program contemplates the construction of a semiconductor factory by 2029. The objective is for the country to cover the three key links in the chip supply chain: design, production and assembly.

But if we observe in more detail this proposal, more questions arise than answers: How will this strategy impact on national technological development? Will our economic dependence reduce or will it only consolidate the maquiladora manufacturing model? Are we facing a real commitment to innovation or simply before another project aimed at being an assembly center?

In Manual From this month, we will explore various scenarios on how the manufacture of semiconductors could transform – or not – the Mexican technological panorama.

Why should our own semiconductors manufacture?

Producing semiconductors in Mexico could generate significant strategic advantages. Not only would it promote local innovation and economic growth, but also strengthen our geopolitical position in a world increasingly dependent on technology.

The leading countries in the semiconductor industry not only dictate global technological trends, but also capitalize enormous economic benefits. In addition, manufacturing chips locally encourages the development of own and sophisticated technologies, creating a virtuous circle that stimulates investment in R&D and improves manufacturing practices, as seen in East Asia countries.

Technological autonomy also reinforces resilience against disruptions in supply chains, as evidenced during the scarcity of chips caused by the pandemic.

However, producing semiconductors is not an easy task, especially in developing countries such as Mexico. It requires multimillion -dollar investments in infrastructure, technology, specialized talent and, above all, a long -term strategic planning.

The Kutsari program: an ambitious bet or more of the same?

The Kutsari program, launched by the Government of Mexico, seems to recognize some of these challenges. It raises the creation of a national semiconductor center, the modification of the Patent Law to allow an exclusivity period of 12 months and the opening of design centers in Puebla, Jalisco and Sonora. In addition, the construction of a manufacturing plant is contemplated with the aim of consolidating a production chain by 2030.

According to government estimates, this plan could attract investments for 10 billion dollars and generate new private and mixed companies.

But, when writing these lines, beyond a brief press release, many unknowns persist: will the investment be mainly national or will foreign capital be sought? What type of semiconductors will occur? Simple transistors or advanced chips capable of competing in strategic markets such as artificial intelligence?