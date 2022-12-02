We have told you about semiconductors many times, such as here for example. These precious components are the basis for many objects that are essential to say the least for modern society. The list is varied and ranges from cars to pc to then continue on the phone, etc. Anyway How is the crisis that has been flooding the sector for some years evolving? Today we are here to tell you about it!

Semiconductors? Even worse! The market is in crisis

2022 is winding down and the first market estimates are starting to make headway. 618 billion dollars of revenue is not a small amount, the growth of semiconductors this year has been there and is equal to 4% compared to last year. Slowly though, because there is a catch. In 2021 for example, growth was 26.3%, an incredible figure compared to this year’s “miserable” 4%. This is already a big sign that something is not working in the right direction. Today, however, our concerns find foundations in that a nice -3.6% growth is expected for 2023.

In short, the economic crisis, wars and inflation are not playing in favor of a market increasingly forced to raise prices. So, the end result will be a lot of storage full of products that no one is willing to buy given the now excessive prices.

We obviously hope that everything settles down as soon as possible, as the estimates for 2023 are sad to say the least.