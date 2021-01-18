TOKYO (Reuters) – Prices fell Japanese stocks Today, Monday, investors sold off to reap profits from recent gains, especially in shares linked to the semiconductor sector, following the market’s rapid rise to a 30-year peak earlier this month.

The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.97% to close at 28242.21 points, moving away from the 30-year high of 28979 points that touched it last week. But the index is still up 2.9% this month.

The broader Topix index lost 0.60% to record 1,845.49 points.

“The rally of the market over the last month has been rapid, and many people think the rally was a bit overheated,” said Takeo Kamai, Director of Implementation Services at CLSA.

Investors reaped profits in stocks that rose thanks to hopes for big stimulus spending from President-elect Joe Biden’s administration in the United States.

Semiconductor stocks came under pressure after a report from Reuters that the Trump administration had notified Huawei’s suppliers, including Intel, to withdraw certain licenses to sell components to the Chinese telecommunications equipment company, and that it intended to reject dozens of other requests to supply it.

Tokyo Electron fell 1.6%, while Advancet lost 1.9%.

Camera maker Nikon fell 6.8%, after rising more than 20% earlier in the month.