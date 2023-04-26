SimDataGroup (SDG) Global Director of Data Analytics, Fernando Medinaannounced at a press conference in conjunction with the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA) that the sale of new cars per dealership in Mexico during the first quarter of 2023 registered a growth of 12.5% ​​compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

According to Medina, the greater availability of cars by automotive brands and the increase in production due to the improvement in the supply of semiconductors and automotive components have allowed distributors to increase their sales of new cars.

New unit sales growth in 2022 was 38.7 units, which is equivalent to 17% growth in 2023.

Deceleration in the sale of pre-owned cars

On the other hand, the sale of pre-owned cars at dealerships slowed down last February and March, with a decrease of 10% and 8%, respectively.

Although in the pre-owned segment per dealership it increased by 12.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022, with 14.8 units sold per distributor, the trend is downward in the months of February compared to January and February against March 2023.

According to Medina, at the end of 2021 and the rest of 2022, the sale of second-hand cars rose considerably compared to new units due to the lack of availability of cars in the agencies, added to the fact that there were more accessible hook-up market strategies and products cheaper.

The importance of after sales

Guillermo Rosalesexecutive president of AMDA, stated that after-sales is an area that generates a large part of the income in the operation of any dealer, so it is important to analyze its performance without neglecting the challenges that the sale of new vehicles continues to face. .

In addition, the results of the study to the first quarter of 2023 of the SimIndex show that, between cars one and six years old, there is a ladder effect, in which the longer they are in circulation, the lower the possibility of them returning to the agency to perform the services.

According to the same study, in the last six months, about one in two vehicles sold at dealerships that were one year old returned to the shop for service.